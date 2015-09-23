By Andrew Cawthorne
| HAVANA, Sept 23
HAVANA, Sept 23 Headphone-clad youths pore over
phones on a street corner at dusk. A mother holds a laptop on
Havana's seafront as her children cackle at seeing family
abroad. Surreptitious vendors offer Internet cards at a markup.
Cuba's new Wi-Fi hotspots - 35 nationwide since July with
more promised soon - are a sensation in a highly controlled
country with one of the world's lowest Internet penetrations.
Yet young Cubans are not satisfied.
They want the Communist government to provide more, cheaper
and less restricted Wi-Fi for Cuba's 11 million people.
"Everyone around the world has great Wi-Fi easily available
these days. Why not us?" said Ariel Boggiano, 20, on Havana's La
Rampa avenue after an hour's conversation with an uncle in Las
Vegas via an app and a $2 card from the state phone company.
"We need more access, better prices ... And there are too
many restrictions when you are surfing. There's not good access
to news. And there's too much demand, it gets saturated fast,"
he added opposite a government sign reading: "Long Live Free
Cuba!"
U.S. technology firms are keen to step in and help provide
better service for Boggiano and friends, especially in the wake
of diplomatic detente between Washington and Havana and an
easing of some half-century-old U.S. trade restrictions.
Google executives have visited twice in the last two years.
The potential is obvious: less than a third of Cubans have
access to the web, with only 3.4 percent of homes connected to
either the Internet or a local Cuban Intranet, according to U.N.
data. Cuba says it wants broadband in 50 percent of homes by
2020.
IDEOLOGICAL BATTLEGROUND
Declaring the development of Cuba's Internet a priority, the
United States this year created exemptions to its comprehensive
trade embargo to allow U.S. companies to sell equipment and
services to Cubans and invest in telecommunications here.
Yet as with all aspects of change in Cuban society,
President Raul Castro's government proceeds cautiously and at
its own pace.
"Everyone knows why there isn't more Internet in Cuba,
because it's very expensive," Vice-President Jose Ramon Machado
Ventura, a hardline ideologue, told a state newspaper recently.
"Some want to give it to us for free, not so Cubans can
communicate but to infiltrate us for ideological work ... We
have to possess the Internet our way, knowing the imperialists
aim to use it to destroy the Revolution."
While the government blames cost for lack of investment in
internal infrastructure, critics suggest the real impediment is
its fear of losing control on media and seeing new avenues of
political opposition open up.
Ideological considerations do not impress many of the young
Cubans hanging out at open-air hotspots in Havana and the
eastern city of Santiago in the cool of the evening, fiddling
with Galaxys and iPhones brought in from abroad.
In interviews, several said they were fed up with the
ideological hang-ups of the older ruling generation, and simply
want to watch films, access Facebook, and enjoy other online
activities that are part of daily life for their equals abroad.
In Santiago on a recent evening, bars and clubs were empty
while youths thronged plazas to use the new Wi-Fi service.
"We hadn't seen each other for nearly four years!" said
Jesus Vazquez, 43, excited and emotional after a video call
between him, his wife and youngest daughter in Santiago with two
other daughters in the United States and Europe.
"It's a really good initiative. But I think they could make
it cheaper," added the economist. The $2 hourly tariff
represents about 10 percent of a typical monthly salary.
INTERNET INGENUITY
Before the hotspots, broadband access had been limited
largely to even pricier state Internet parlors and hotels
Dissident and pornography websites are blocked.
Cuba is connected by only one undersea fiber optic cable
originating from Venezuela, although it still offers plenty of
bandwidth given the low number of end users.
"There are multiple proposals before the Cuban government to
have an undersea cable connected from Miami to Havana," said
Daniel Sepulveda, a U.S. State Department official who has
visited Cuba seeking access for U.S. companies.
"They tell us they're reviewing it but ... they're not using
the full capacity of the Venezuela line so it's not their first
priority."
State telecom Etecsa's executive president, Mayra Arevich
Marin, has promised more Wi-Fi zones by the end of the year,
with seats, shelter from the elements and cheaper prices. The $2
an hour is already an improvement on the old cost of $4.50.
Meanwhile, ever-ingenious Cubans do what they can to
maximize what they have, some using hotspots from their phone to
share - or sell - their coveted signal with others.
When Etecsa outlets run out of Internet cards, hawkers
quietly appear selling them for a $1 markup.
Cubans' pent-up feelings over Internet access are obvious. A
recent upbeat article on a government web site about the new 35
hotspots was bombarded with angry comments underneath.
One teacher complained that if he wants to go online for
work-related research, one hour costs what he earns in two days.
"I don't know of any teacher in the world without access to
Internet ... it's an abuse," he wrote on the cubadebate.cu site.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Daniel
Trotta and Kieran Murray)