* First sign fiber-optic cable will improve service
* Price seen as prohibitive for many
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, May 28 Cuba will begin offering broader
Internet access next month through 118 outlets around the
country, according to a decree in the government's Official
Gazette on Tuesday, in a step long awaited by many Cubans.
It said Internet would be made available starting June 4 at
offices of ETECSA, the state telecommunications monopoly, and
elsewhere in what a government blogger said was a first step
toward home service.
"Maybe it will take a while but the next step is to connect
Cubans from their houses. This is the advance party," said
blogger Yohandry Fontana, who often is first to report official
information and viewpoints, commenting on Twitter.
The decree made clear that the new Internet access would be
closely monitored, warning users it could not be used to
"endanger or prejudice public security, or the integrity and
sovereignty of the nation."
Currently, unrestricted access to Internet in Cuba is
available only to select institutions and professionals and to
luxury hotels catering to tourists.
The communist-led island says that 2.6 million Cubans, out
of a population of 11.2 million, have access to the Internet,
but until now most have only been able to explore a limited,
state-controlled "intranet" basket of approved websites.
While Cubans will have greater, unrestricted access to the
Internet, it will still be too expensive for most of them, the
equivalent of $4.50 an hour in a country where the average
monthly salary amounts to $20.
Cuba was connected to a fiber-optic communication cable from
close ally Venezuela in 2011, which the government has been
testing in recent months but still not put into wide use.
The island has been getting its Internet through a slow and
expensive satellite link.
Cuban media said the number of Internet outlets would be
expanded as time and money permit.
