(Corrects details of tax in fourth paragraph)
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, March 26 Cuba is proposing a new Cuban
foreign investment law that would cut the profits tax in half to
15 percent and exempt most investors from paying it for at least
eight years, official media said on Wednesday.
The National Assembly will meet on Saturday to approve the
legislation that the communist country hopes will lure overseas
capital and help further integrate the Caribbean island in the
global economy.
Cuba is promising legal protection for foreign investors,
who have generally been averse to risking capital in the
Soviet-style economy, and new incentives such as dramatically
lowered tax. The National Assembly is expected to approve the
draft of the law with little, or no changes.
However, foreign ventures that mine natural resources,
including oil, can be subject to a higher profits tax of up to
22.5 percent, depending on how those ventures are negotiated
with the state, according to details published in the official
Juventud Rebelde newspaper.
Under the current foreign investment law, which went into
effect in 1995, all tax breaks are negotiated and foreign firms
pay a 30 percent profits tax and 20 percent labor tax, though
the labor tax was already being gradually reduced.
The new law "would apply (to investors) ... a tax of 15
percent on taxable net profits," after which all profit could be
repatriated, Juventud Rebelde newspaper reported.
Investors will still have to hire labor through state-run
companies, a major complaint, though the hiring halls will no
longer operate for profit, Juventud Rebelde reported, indicating
more money will flow back to workers and their wages may be
easier to negotiate.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Lisa Von
Ahn and Sofina Mirza-Reid)