HAVANA Aug 21 Cuba has yet to attract new
foreign investors despite launching two major initiatives in the
past year, a sign of the lingering caution over doing business
with the communist government and its own hesitancy to follow
through on free-market-style reforms.
Cuba last November opened a China-style special development
zone, including a new container terminal at Mariel Bay. It also
passed a new foreign investment law in March, saying it needed
more than $2 billion a year in foreign direct investment to spur
growth.
But despite cutting taxes and lowering customs barriers in
line with other investment regimes in the Caribbean, Cuba has
yet to overcome the disadvantages associated with the U.S.
economic embargo as well as its Soviet-style economy.
"Cuba has a ways to go in learning how to react with agility
to business opportunities," said Pedro Freyre, who heads the
international practice at the Miami-based law firm Akerman LLP,
which closely follows the reforms under way on the island.
The new foreign investment law, which took effect at the end
of June, cut the tax on profits in half, eliminated a labor tax
and granted new investors an eight-year exemption on a profits
tax.
Though potential investors welcome the tax cuts, some remain
wary over Cuba's legal regime, especially after the recent
jailing of a handful of foreign executives and the seizing of
their businesses over corruption allegations.
Investment proposals under negotiation, which still must be
approved at the highest level of the Cuban government, include
projects in light manufacturing, packaging, alternative energy,
pharmaceuticals and warehouse shipping logistics, according to
officials.
Consumer goods giant Unilever , which left
Cuba in a dispute over who would have the controlling stake in a
joint venture with the government, is said to be negotiating a
return to Mariel.
Two other companies considering operations in Mariel,
according to diplomats, are in joint ventures with the Cuban
government: French beverages company Pernod Ricard and
cigarette maker BrasCuba, part of the Brazilian subsidiary of
British American Tobacco.
HIGH HOPES
Cuba's economy is stagnating despite a raft of
market-oriented reforms initiated by President Raul Castro in
2008. Cuba reported growth of just 0.6 percent in the first half
of this year and revised downward its full-year growth forecast
to 1.4 percent from 2.2 percent.
Castro has proposed moving 40 percent of the state labor
force to a new non-state sector made up of farms, small
businesses, cooperatives and joint ventures, and state-run
companies have been granted more autonomy.
Bringing in more investment is seen as crucial to the
economy. Castro recently told the National Assembly that Cuba
needs to attract a minimum $2.5 billion per year to reach annual
growth targets above 5 percent.
But eying such a quick pace of growth might be overly
ambitious.
Omar Everleny, an economist who specializes in foreign
investment, estimated in a recent paper that just $5 billion had
been invested in Cuba over the last 20 years.
The government had hoped foreign companies would build
factories or new import-export installations at Mariel, some 28
miles (45 km) west of Havana. The special economic zone,
covering 180 square miles (466 square km), drew some interest
from potential investors, most of whom had existing business
ties with Cuba.
But they discovered a paucity of infrastructure in and
around the port. Land and utility prices had not even been
established. No wage policy was set. Lacking such basic
information, companies delayed negotiations and the feasibility
studies needed for approval.
Likewise with the new foreign investment law, the promised
lists of investment opportunities by government ministries, from
agriculture and industry to food processing and pharmaceuticals,
have yet to be drawn up.
"Cuba's foreign investment law and its Mariel development
zone are emblematic of most of the recent reforms on the island.
Many of the changes are in the right direction, but not
happening fast enough," said Peter Schechter, director of the
Latin American program at the Washington-based Atlantic Council.
Still, one Western diplomat predicts a number of ventures
will be signed by the end of the year.
"They have absolutely no choice but to change," the diplomat
said. "They need investment in all sectors to survive."
