* No increase in foreign investment despite reforms
* Potential new partners wait for answers
* Existing ventures under scrutiny
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, May 15 Cuba's reform plans to attract
more overseas investment are off to a slow start as the
government focuses more on regulating existing foreign joint
ventures than encouraging new ones, businessmen and diplomats
say.
In fact, Cuba has closed more joint ventures than it has
opened since the ruling Communist Party adopted wide-ranging
economic reforms a year ago, and remains far off highs reached
in the 1990s, according to official reports.
The list of endangered or terminated joint ventures includes
one big name, Unilever PLC, the Anglo-Dutch consumer
giant, and a number of others that have operated in the country
for 15 years or more.
Cuba's investment reform plan announced last year spoke
positively of foreign investment, promised a review of the
cumbersome approval process and stated that special economic
zones, joint venture golf courses, marinas and new manufacturing
projects were planned.
Most experts believe large flows of direct investment will
be needed for development and to create jobs if the government
follows through with plans to lay off up to a million workers in
an attempt to lift the country out of its economic malaise.
It will be particularly critical given the health of
cancer-stricken ally Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who has
championed close cooperation between Cuba and oil-rich
Venezuela.
While the reform plan built up hopes of an opening to
foreign capital, it also made clear that existing and future
investments would be subject to "rigorous controls" on
"regulations and procedures, as well as the commitments assumed
by foreign partners."
This part of the program has been vigorously carried out,
according to both business and Cuban sources, with a review of
the country's approximately 240 foreign investment projects
recently concluded.
That number is a decline from the 258 projects Foreign Trade
and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca reported at the close
of 2009 and way down from the 700 Cuba had a decade ago.
The issue in part appears to be the result of old
ideological habits dying hard, said Geoff Thale, program
director at the Washington Office on Latin America.
Other reforms, such as encouraging more self employment and
private farming, have been easier to implement.
"From the point of view of the state, an opening to foreign
investment seems like a much bigger step to take in changing the
economic model than does the liberalizing of domestic
agriculture or current opening to small business," Thale said.
VENTURES CLOSE
Unilever PLC, the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant, is the latest
and best known of the foreign firms to pack its bags.
The company's 15-year, 50-50 economic association has
expired and a dispute over the controlling interest in a new
venture could not be resolved.
"We wanted 51 percent of the new venture and so did the
Cubans. At this point we are leaving, even though some
discussion is still going on," a company manager said,
requesting anonymity.
Israeli investors, operating out of the Panama-based BM
Group, recently pulled out of their longstanding juice
processing business after new contract negotiations broke down,
according to the business sources.
Investors in Havana's container terminal are leaving as Cuba
prepares to open a new terminal at Mariel, diplomats said.
Several ventures controlled by two Canadian trading firms
and British investment fund Coral Capital under investigation
for alleged corrupt practices are in the process of liquidation.
Th e ir offices were closed last year and their top executives
arrested as part of the crackdown on corruption.
SOCIALIST INVESTMENT
Following the election in Venezuela in 1998 of president
Hugo Chavez, an avowed socialist, Cuba turned away from
encouraging private investment in favor of state-funded
cooperation with its new oil-producing ally.
Venezuela has since become Cuba's biggest economic partner,
with some 50 joint ventures signed over the last 10 years,
although many are still only on the drawing board.
Cuba depends on Venezuelan oil to meet its domestic energy
needs and Chavez's uncertain future makes it more imperative
that the Cuban government pick up the pace if it wants more
foreign investment, said a western diplomat.
"The Cubans may be allergic to foreign investment, but the
clock is ticking, and concessions on this front are inevitable,"
the diplomat said.
"Instead, they are going over existing companies with a
fine-tooth comb. It is hard to understand. Perhaps they are
waiting for oil to be discovered offshore," she said.
Other investment projects remain up in the air. A dozen golf
course projects report no progress despite government promises
to sign off after years of negotiations, as do companies
negotiating ventures with the sugar industry since 2006.
Billion dollar plans to expand refineries and build a
petrochemical complex around a refinery in central Cienfuegos,
announced years ago, have yet to be signed off on.
On the other hand, in perhaps the most promising joint
venture in decades, offshore oil exploration began in earnest
this year with foreign partners planning at least three wells
drilled by a massive, Chinese-built rig now parked 20 miles off
the coast in the Gulf of Mexico.