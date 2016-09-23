(Adds Abe comments on U.N., Cuban investment opportunities)
HAVANA, Sept 23 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe said on Friday that his visit to Communist-ruled Cuba, the
first ever by a Japanese leader, had turned a new page in
bilateral relations and the two countries would now deepen their
economic relationship.
Abe, who met on Thursday with Cuban President Raul Castro
and his predecessor and older brother Fidel Castro, said the
issue of unpaid debt had long constrained this relationship.
Yet this was no longer an obstacle, he told a news
conference in Havana, as the two countries had agreed on a plan
to reorganize that debt. Some will become financing for
development projects that could involve Japanese companies.
"This visit has turned a new page in 400 years of Japan-Cuba
friendship," Abe said. "I met with Raul Castro and agreed to
intensify our economic cooperation".
Many of Cuba's long-term trading partners are using debt
forgiveness, swaps and new financing to try to win investment
opportunities on the island ahead of their U.S. competitors in
the wake of the detente between Havana and Washington.
"Cuba is an extremely attractive investment destination for
Japan," Abe said. "As the U.S. has eased sanctions, Cuba has
made efforts to improve its investment environment."
"I believe that this will prompt both trade and investment
by Japanese firms," he added.
Cuba boasts a highly educated workforce, security and a
strategic geographic position, he said. There was also a "huge
demand for infrastructure" on the Caribbean island that could
become a hub between Asia, the Americas and Europe.
Trading house Mitsubishi Corp told Reuters in July
it was scouting for infrastructure projects at Cuba's Mariel
special development zone, which stands to benefit from increased
traffic through the renovated Panama Canal.
Abe said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
would also be establishing a permanent office in Cuba and Japan
would be donating 1.27 billion yen ($12.58 million) of medical
equipment to the country.
The Japanese leader said he had agreed with Raul Castro to
cooperate on various challenges in the international community,
and had raised the issue of North Korea's nuclear program.
Cuba is one of North Korea's few diplomatic allies, along
with China, and a fellow member of the non-aligned movement
formed in 1961 by states wanting to avoid siding with the United
States or the Soviet Union.
"The international community has to respond in a united way
to this new stage of threat which is a blatant provocation by
North Korea," Abe said, adding that the Chinese role was
"extremely important".
"With North Korea there is no point in having dialogue for
the sake of dialogue alone. We need to apply tough pressure to
North Korea," he said.
The words Fidel Castro wrote in the guestbook at
Hiroshima's site of the world's first atomic bombing when he
visited in 2003, "May such barbarity never happen again", were
deeply engrained in the hearts of the Japanese, Abe said.
The prime minister had also expressed his gratitude to Raul
Castro for Cuba's support for Japan's candidature as permanent
member of UN Security Council, his office said.
Abe's visit to Cuba is one of a slew by Western leaders
since it began normalizing ties with the United States nearly
two years ago. However, it is unusual for a Western leader to
meet Fidel Castro, who usually only sees close allies. U.S.
President Barack Obama visited Cuba in March and met with Raul
but not Fidel Castro.
($1 = 100.9600 yen)
