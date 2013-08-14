* North Korea donated 100,000 rifles in 1980s
* U.N. inspecting hidden Cuban weapons found on ship
HAVANA Aug 14 North Korea gave Cuba extensive
military support in the 1980s, former President Fidel Castro
said on Wednesday as the United Nations investigated a cargo of
hidden Cuban arms discovered last month in the hold of a North
Korean ship.
Castro, who turned 87 on Tuesday and is rarely seen or heard
from in public these days, gave his people a lengthy glimpse of
his thoughts in a column dated Tuesday and run in all official
media on Wednesday. Topics included the origin of man, relations
with the Soviet Union, the assassination of U.S. President John
Kennedy, and the death of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.
A U.N. team arrived in Panama this week to check the cargo
of 240 tons of "obsolete defensive weaponry" Cuba has admitted
were on board the seized North Korean vessel for possible
violations of international sanctions on the Asian country.
Panama seized the ship in mid-July as it made its way from
Cuba to the canal with a cargo of 320,000 sacks of Cuban sugar,
under which the weapons were discovered.
Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea
for repair and included two anti-aircraft batteries, nine
disassembled rockets, and two MiG-21 aircraft, all Soviet-era
military weaponry built in the middle of the last century.
Castro, perhaps in an effort to explain his country's close
ties with North Korea, said on Wednesday that Cuba turned to its
friends for military support in the 1980s after Soviet leader
Yuri Andropov made clear his country would not intervene if Cuba
were attacked by the United States.
"We decided to ask other friends for sufficient arms to
field a million Cuban fighters," Castro wrote.
"Comrade Kim Il Sung (who died in 1994), a veteran and
exemplary soldier, sent us 100,000 AK rifles and accompanying
ammunition without charging a penny," he said.
Cuban officials have been mostly quiet on Panama's seizure
of the Korean vessel, but not Fidel Castro, who ceded power to
his brother Raul after taking ill in 2006.
In a letter to various Latin American presidents who
attended ceremonies on July 26 marking the 60th anniversary of
the beginning of the revolution, he said the incident was being
used to slander Cuba.
"In recent days there was an attempt to slander our
Revolution, trying to portray (President Raul Castro) as
tricking the United Nations and other heads of state," Castro
wrote on July 26th.
