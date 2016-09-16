(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
By Sarah Marsh
HAVANA, Sept 16 A handful of independent,
web-based news outlets in Cuba are chipping away at the
Communist-run island's half-century state media monopoly,
challenging the official version of reality.
While low levels of internet access across the Caribbean
island limits the outlets' domestic reach and they are not fully
free to speak their mind, they are opening up the range of
voices and sparking a debate about the role of the media in the
one-party state.
"State media talks about things no one cares about and hides
the truth," said Abraham Jimenez, 27, who co-launched the
online, long-form magazine "El Estornudo" (The Sneeze) in March
with a group of friends.
"The Sneeze was something of a reaction to this context. We
want to tell the truth."
While the Cuban constitution forbids privately-owned mass
media and there are no independent newspaper printing presses in
the country, web-based outlets have so far been tolerated as
long as they are not "counter-revolutionary", a nebulous term
generally used against those the government accuses of trying to
undermine it.
President Raul Castro's government blocks internet access to
dissident media, such as the country's most famous blogger Yoani
Sanchez, as well as stridently anti-Castro, Miami-based outlets.
The new outlets, mainly run by millennials, have distanced
themselves from dissident groups. Although they are often are
highly critical of government policy and describe in detail
everyday hardships, they are not calling for an end to Cuba's
socialist project.
Jimenez says his grandfather worked as a guard for
revolutionary icon Ernesto "Che" Guevara. He does not consider
himself a dissident and says his criticism is not to achieve
political goals, but to present a realistic and balanced view of
Cuba.
"If you never talk about a country's good things, that's
also not journalism," he said.
The new openness is emblematic of a wider, albeit cautious,
reform program under Raul Castro, who has allowed Cubans to
purchase cellphones and laptops, installed 200 Wi-Fi hotspots
across the country and even fostered a small private sector.
For some, the mere fact a debate about the role of the media
is taking place is a sea change.
"In the Cuba I grew up in, that debate would never have
existed," said Hugo Cancio, founder of media platform OnCuba who
says he moved to the United States 35 years ago after being
expelled from school for making a joke about revolutionary
leader Fidel Castro.
The new tolerance may not last. The Communist Party
newspaper Granma has published a series of increasingly angry
attacks calling for restrictions on the new competitors, who
have lured away some of its journalists by offering higher
salaries and more freedom.
The critics link the new media to U.S. government financed
outlets such as Miami-based opposition Radio Marti and
Television Marti that seek to undermine the Cuban government.
"Cuban institutions have a legitimate right to adopt
required measures in the face of tendentious journalism," the
paper's Iroel Sanchez wrote on Wednesday in a column. Sanchez
called the new outlets "Trojan horses" set on attacking Cuba's
existing journalists and creating a "media aristocracy."
The new media mavens, like the rest of Cuba's entrepreneurs,
already face tough challenges. For one, most cannot get
government accreditation as journalists. Financing and logistics
are also tricky.
Insiders at OnCuba, which overlooks Havana's sweeping
seafront and by describing itself as foreign media has become
the only one of the new media crop to win official
accreditation, say it has softened its editorial line recently
in order to keep its permit.
Cuba remains one of the world's least connected countries.
Fewer than 5 percent of homes are estimated to have internet and
access at Wi-Fi hotspots around town costs $2 per hour - a hefty
sum in a country where state wages average $25 per month.
"We used to leave the office, go to a park to connect and
then return," said Robin Pedraja, 29, editor of Vistar, a
digital magazine about youth culture, speaking moments before a
photoshoot with an up-and-coming Cuban singer at its airy
office, decorated with contemporary Cuban art and enjoying a
fine views of Havana.
"Now we have a system that grabs the signal in a park and
brings it to the office, although we are still paying. It's a
bit expensive but better than what we did before."
Vistar is a glossy magazine also popular abroad - each
edition is downloaded on average 50,000 times - and says it
earns revenue from advertising, including Mexico's Sol beer and
Silver Airways, which serves Florida, the Bahamas and now Cuba.
Other more news-focused outlets have a smaller circulation
and are cash poor. Collaborators for "The Sneeze" work for free
from home, fitting it in around their day jobs. The paper says
it rejected an offer of hefty funding from a U.S.-based
foundation.
Another publication, "Periodismo de Barrio" (Neighborhood
Journalism), run by Harvard-educated 30-year old Elaine Diaz,
states in its ethical code that it will not accept financing
from anyone that may have been involved in "actions to
destabilize Cuba".
Most of the owners of smaller outlets say they finance them
with money from other jobs or savings, and avoid foreign funding
that could compromise their integrity.
WEAPONS OF COMMUNICATION
The emergence of alternative outlets has added to fuel to a
smoldering debate between reformists and conservatives in the
heart of Cuba's communist system about the pace of economic and
social change necessary for the system to survive.
Castro himself lambasted state-run media five years ago,
complaining it was often "boring, improvised and superficial".
"We need to leave behind the habit of triumphalism,
stridency and formalism in broaching the topic of national
news," he said at the 2011 Communist Party Congress.
In a sign of the internal debate this has caused, Granma's
deputy editor, Karina Marron, made a closed-door speech in June
saying nobody chose journalism to write propaganda and calling
for reform. The speech was leaked on the blog of a state media
journalist and went viral. The reporter was later fired.
Meanwhile, on Granma's pages, Sanchez and others routinely
attack the new outlets, which have a growing social media
presence.
OnCuba, which also targets U.S. readers, has 259,616 likes
on Facebook, Vistar has 15,776, and younger and more news-based
outlets like The Sneeze and Neighborhood Journalism have several
thousand each.
For the time being, television remains most Cubans' main
source of news, given that internet is still a luxury. Cubans
tune in to the thrice-daily state news programmes or to foreign
satellite programs pirated from the United States.
As such, the new outlets are finding ways to reach their
audience without the internet. Each edition of Vistar for
example goes out as a PDF on El Paquete, a package of media
distributed by USB sticks across the country.
"It won't be like the Berlin Wall coming down all at once
and drastically changing perceptions," said Michaelanne Dye, a
researcher who co-authored a study on internet usage in Cuba.
"Rather, through slowly increasing internet access, new,
unofficial media sources, and an opening economy, pieces of the
"wall" are being chipped away, bit by bit."
