MIAMI May 15 Cuba's prize-winning blogger,
Yoani Sanchez, is launching the island's first independent
digital newspaper next week to challenge the communist-ruled
country's state-controlled media.
Sanchez said the online publication will be named
"14ymedio," in honor of the year of its launch and the 14th
floor Havana apartment where she writes her popular Generation Y
blog on daily life and politics in Cuba.
Going up against Cuba's heavy media restrictions will not be
easy, she admitted in an announcement on her blog on Wednesday.
"It will be a difficult road. In recent weeks we have seen a
preview of how official propaganda will demonize us for creating
this medium," Sanchez wrote, adding that several of her online
team have already received warning calls from Cuban state
security officials prior to the official launch on May 21.
Public criticism of Cuba's communist system can be
considered enemy propaganda, punishable by stiff jail sentences.
Sanchez, 38, has won several prestigious media awards in the
United States and Europe and has been included on Time
magazine's annual list of 100 most influential people.
Vowing to be totally independent and transparent, Sanchez
said she opted for online journalism to voice her criticism of
Cuba's one-party system, rather than becoming an opposition
politician.
"A reporter should not have any kind of militancy," she
said.
Instead, she hopes 14ymedio "will support and accompany the
necessary transition that is going to take place in our
country."
