* Calderon wants to improve Cuba-Mexico relations

* "Bilateral cooperation" in energy to be discussed

* Will meet with President Raul Castro

By Jeff Franks

HAVANA, April 11 Mexican President Felipe Calderon pledged to improve his government's rocky relations with Cuba and seek new trade opportunities when he arrived on Wednesday for a short visit to the communist island.

Calderon, making his first official trip to the country just 120 miles (193 km) across the Yucatan Channel from Mexico, was greeted at the Havana airport by a vice minister from Cuba's Foreign Ministry in a low-level welcome that may have signaled the state of ties between the two countries.

Calderon told reporters that Cuba-Mexico relations were in a "renewed stage" and he hoped to "take to its best level."

"We want to expand trade and investment between Mexico and Cuba," he said, including "bilateral cooperation in energy."

Calderon was scheduled to meet with President Raul Castro and Ricardo Alarcon, head of the Cuban parliament, among others, during his stay of less than 24 hours. It was not known if he would visit former leader Fidel Castro, who is retired but occasionally talks with visiting dignitaries.

Calderon was to go to Haiti on Thursday, then on to Cartagena, Columbia for the Summit of the Americas.

The Mexican leader, who has just seven months left in his six-year term, is seeking ways for Mexican businesses to take advantage of economic changes under way in Cuba, his office said.

President Castro, who succeeded older brother Fidel Castro in 2008, has undertaken reforms of Cuba's dysfunctional Soviet-style economy to encourage private-sector development and reduce the role of the government.

Calderon also may be looking to help his political party, the conservative National Action Party, in Mexico's July presidential election by shoring up relations that Mexicans widely support because of admiration that Cuba has thumbed its nose at the United States for half a century.

Historically close Cuba-Mexico ties were stretched almost to breaking point during the administration of former President Vicente Fox, also a PAN member. Fox irked Fidel Castro by taking a critical stance on Cuba's human rights and told the Cuban leader he had to leave a Mexican-hosted summit before U.S. President George W. Bush arrived.

Fidel Castro, now 85, taped the 2002 conversation and made it public, which created an embarrassing controversy for Fox.

Other problems followed and continued under Calderon, who in 2009 angrily canceled a scheduled visit to Cuba when the Cuban government suspended flights between the two countries at the height of the swine flu scare.

Calderon said on Wednesday that "in spite of our natural and different points of view about various issues," the countries will "intensify their relations."

According to Mexican press reports, the two governments will discuss Cuba's debt to Mexico, said to total more than $400 million, the possibility of joint oil ventures in the Gulf of Mexico and openings for Mexican businesses.

Trade between the two countries totaled $373 million in 2011, the Mexican government said.

A consortium led by Spanish oil company Repsol YPF is drilling the first of a possible series of wells off Cuba, which Havana says may hold 20 billion barrels of oil.

Mexican officials downplayed the possibility of any dramatic oil agreements coming from Calderon's visit, but said there might an accord on "technical cooperation."