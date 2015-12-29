GUATEMALA CITY Dec 28 Central American
countries have agreed a pilot scheme to allow thousands of Cuban
migrants stranded in Costa Rica to continue their journey toward
the United States, the Costa Rican foreign ministry said on
Monday.
The agreement hammered out between officials meeting in
Guatemala City will provide flights to an undisclosed number of
Cubans to El Salvador, where they will then be ferried toward
Mexico by bus, the ministry said in a statement.
Since mid-November, the number of Cuban migrants in limbo
just inside Costa Rica's northern border with Nicaragua has
grown steadily. An estimated 8,000 Cubans are now stuck there.
The flow of migrants from the Communist-ruled island has
surged as the process of a detente between Washington and
Havana, announced last December, stirs fears that current U.S.
asylum rights for Cubans may soon end.
Officials from Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras,
Mexico, Costa Rica and the International Organization for
Migration took part in the talks, Costa Rica said.
