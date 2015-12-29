(Adds detail on first flight)
By Sofia Menchu
GUATEMALA CITY Dec 28 Central American
countries have agreed to a pilot program to start allowing
thousands of Cuban migrants stranded in Costa Rica to continue
onward to the United States from next month, governments in the
region said on Monday.
The deal, reached between officials meeting in Guatemala
City, will provide flights for an undisclosed number of Cubans
to El Salvador, where they will then be ferried toward Mexico by
bus, Costa Rica's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The program is due to begin during the first week in
January, the governments of Guatemala and Mexico said.
Approximately 250 Cuban migrants will be flown to El
Salvador initially, said Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos
Morales.
Costa Rica's government, which stopped issuing transit visas
to Cubans earlier this month, said providing shelter for the
migrants has badly stretched local resources.
"The solution emerging is an absolute exception and only for
those people who entered national territory legally," Costa
Rica's foreign minister, Manuel Gonzalez, said.
It was not immediately clear how the migrants' travel will
be paid for, but diplomats are expected to work out logistical
details in upcoming meetings, the Mexican government said.
Mexico said the pilot program will be subject to revision.
Since mid-November, the number of Cuban migrants stuck in
limbo inside Costa Rica's northern border with Nicaragua has
grown steadily. An estimated 8,000 Cubans are now stuck there.
The flow of migrants from the Communist-ruled island has
surged as the process of a detente between Washington and
Havana, announced last December, stirs fears that preferential
U.S. asylum rights for Cubans may soon end.
Migrants became stranded in Costa Rica after Nicaragua,
which is a close ally of Cuba, shut its borders in November,
saying that Costa Rica had sparked a "humanitarian crisis" after
Costa Rica issued transit visas to more than 1,000 Cubans.
On Sunday, Pope Francis urged the region to resolve the
"humanitarian drama" in Costa Rica quickly.
Officials from Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras,
Belize, Mexico, Costa Rica and the International Organization
for Migration took part in the talks, Guatemala said.
