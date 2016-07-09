By Sarah Marsh
| HAVANA, July 8
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi
Corp is scouting for business opportunities in Cuba
including infrastructure projects at its Mariel special
development zone, a top executive said on Friday.
Companies from Cuba's long-term trading partners such as
Japan have stepped up interest in the Communist-ruled island
since its detente with Washington, seeking to win investment
projects before their U.S. competitors turn up.
"We are trying to find new business opportunities to
establish some infrastructure projects ... as well as new
trading opportunities," Mitsuyuki Takada, Senior Vice President
of Mitsubishi Corp Global Strategy, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the launch of the firm's new Havana office.
Local authorities had shown Takada and other visiting
Mitsubishi executives around the Chinese-style special
development zone at Mariel Bay earlier on Friday.
Cuba launched the zone, centered around a new container
terminal, two-and-a-half years ago in a bid to become a shipment
hub and spur new industrial projects. It offered investors
significant tax and customs breaks.
Takada said the island had a strategic location at the
centre of the Caribbean and close to the United States, and
stood to benefit from increased traffic through the renovated
Panama Canal.
"From a logistics point of view, the Caribbean market has a
big potential to grow," he said.
Mariel is part of a broader government drive in recent years
to attract more investment to Cuba to spur economic growth.
Many foreign companies had previously been put off by its
legal regime, the disadvantages associated with the U.S.
economic embargo and restrictive labor policies.
But Cuba two years ago passed a new law offering investors
steep tax cuts and promising a climate of investment security.
Shuichi Ijiri, who will head Mitsubishi Corp's new Havana
office, said since "Cuba is changing" the company had decided to
return at this time.
Ijiri said his company had a long trading relationship with
Cuba, importing coffee beans to Japan and other Asian markets.
The Japanese government might help finance Mitsubishi Corp
infrastructure projects in Cuba, Takada said. Japan is among the
countries seeking to convince Cuba to sign investment contracts
with its companies in return for writing off debt.
Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Tokyo
last month for discussions there on debt, investment and trade.
While U.S. President Barack Obama has taken steps to hollow
out the embargo on Cuba with executive orders, the lack of U.S.
financing is hampering U.S.-Cuban business opportunities,
experts say.
(Editing by Ed Davies)