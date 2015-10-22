(Adds details about available exploration rigs)
By Jaime Hamre
CAMARIOCA, Cuba Oct 21 Cuba plans to drill
exploratory deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of
2016 or beginning of 2017 despite current low oil prices,
officials from the state oil monopoly said.
Cuba-Petroleo (Cupet) will drill exploratory wells as deep
as 7,000 meters (23,000 ft) in waters of up to 3,000 meters in
production sharing contracts with Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA and Angola's Sonangol.
"We will initiate a drilling campaign at the end of 2016 or
the start of 2017," Osvaldo Lopez, Cupet's head of exploration,
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The essential goal of the new drilling campaign is at least
two deep wells. There could be three. If there is a discovery
there certainly will be more than two," Lopez said on a tour of
oil wells with international industry representatives.
Experts believe billions of barrels worth of oil lie beneath
the waters off Cuba's northwest coast, but a host of companies
that have drilled over the years have come up dry.
Exploration has long been impeded by the U.S. trade embargo
and is further complicated at times of low oil prices such as
the present.
Crude oil prices have fallen in half over more than a year
and the most recent forecasts project them going lower in 2016.
"We are working with several companies interested in
studying the possibilities, but the price of oil makes these
processes drag out a bit longer since companies cut their
budgets," Cupet Deputy Director Roberto Suarez told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Cupet will also decide among several offers for seismic
testing from companies such as France's CGG SA and
Norway's Spectrum ASA in the next four to five months,
Suarez said.
The potential of Cuba's oil industry has long been a subject
of fascination as a possible source of funding for its socialist
revolution, especially after the collapse of the Soviet bloc.
Venezuela has since become a benefactor, and interest has
sparked anew since the past year's diplomatic opening with the
United States has raised the possibility of U.S. exploration.
For now, the U.S. economic embargo remains in place, but
under a relaxation of sanctions that took effect in July more
rigs could become available to Cuba. Cuba can now use products
made with 25 percent U.S. components, up from 10 percent
previously.
Only one known deepwater rig in the world met the 10 percent
threshold. Officials have already identified about a dozen
deepwater rigs that meet the new requirements, approximately a
third of which are U.S.-owned, said Eredio Puentes, Cupet
offshore drilling supervisor.
As for exploration and production, Cupet does not currently
have any proposals from U.S. oil companies, although a few have
started conversations and solicited information, officials said.
"This kind of company is very sensitive to legal matters, so
they are going to take it step by step," Suarez said. "There's
not going to be an avalanche."
Cuba receives much of its oil from socialist ally Venezuela,
which continues to supply approximately 100,000 barrels of oil
to Cuba per day, Suarez said.
