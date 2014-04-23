April 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Cuba's rating to Caa2 from Caa1, citing the country's reliance
on cheap oil from Venezuela and the risk of "abrupt and
disorderly" political transition at home.
Moody's said there was "considerable uncertainty" around the
future state of Cuba's political economy as President Raul
Castro has recently indicated his current term will be his last.
(link.reuters.com/kag78v)
The ratings agency said its stable outlook on the Caa2
rating reflected its view that the future is equally likely to
be affected by the country's credit weaknesses as by its credit
strengths.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)