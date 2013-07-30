* Substitution of imports inches forward
* Overall production stagnates
* Government says trying to broaden reforms
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 30 Agriculture in Cuba remains in
crisis and the country is still dependent on imports five years
into Raul Castro's presidency and efforts to reform the sector,
according to a government report released this week.
The communist-run nation is investing in some crops to
reduce imports and others to boost exports, even as it gradually
loosens the state's grip on all food production and distribution
in favor of individual initiative and the law of the market.
Cash-strapped Cuba imports some 60 percent of the food it
consumes at a cost of around $2 billion annually, mainly bulk
cereals and grains such as rice, corn, soy and beans, as well as
other items such as powdered milk and chicken.
Last year, $500 million of the imports came from the United
States under an exception to the trade embargo that allows
agricultural sales for cash.
Unprocessed rice production was up almost 50 percent at
642,000 tonnes in 2012, compared with 436,000 tonnes in 2008
when Castro stepped in for his ailing brother Fidel, and
production of beans rose during the same period by 28 percent to
127,000 tonnes, the only significant progress reported.
Cuba and Brazil have been working for a number of years to
grow soy for the first time on the Caribbean island, alternating
the crop with corn. But there was no mention of soy in the
report by the National Statistics Office (www.one.cu/aec2012.htm),
and corn production increased by just 30,000 tonnes to 360,000
tonnes during the five-year period.
Castro has decentralized decision making, leased vacant land
to 180,000 would-be farmers, allowed all agricultural producers
to sell more of their goods on the open market (47 percent in
2012) and raised the prices the state pays for produce. Yet
tonnage for root and garden vegetables and bananas and plantains
has stagnated at around 5 million tonnes.
The state owns 80 percent of the land and leases 70 percent
of that to farmers and cooperatives. The other 20 percent of
land is owned by private family farmers and their cooperatives
and produces a far higher percentage of the nation's food.
Export crops, from coffee and citrus to tobacco and sugar
cane declined over the last five years, according to the report.
Livestock fared no better with most categories either
stagnating or declining, except milk, which increased by 8
percent to 604,000 tonnes.
During the period three major hurricanes hit Cuba, where
less than 10 percent of the farm land has adequate irrigation
and drainage.
In a paper delivered at a local economic conference earlier
this year, Cuban economist Armando Nova said farmers should be
able to purchase supplies at will, instead of having to wait for
them to be assigned and delivered by the state.
"You have to free up the entire production cycle, not just
parts of it," Nova said.
The first wholesale produce market run by a cooperative
instead of the state opened this month. Castro's point man for
reform, Marino Murillo, told parliament that the government
would launch a pilot project on the Isla de la Juventud, just
off the southwest coast, where farmers could directly purchase
fertilizer and other supplies.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Tom Brown and Christopher
Wilson)