* State cedes first restaurants since 1968
* Employees unsure of future
* Some economists question process
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Aug 26 More than 20 state restaurants in
Cuba are about to become employee-run cooperatives as Raul
Castro's communist government continues its retreat from running
just about everything on the Caribbean island.
The restaurants will become cooperatives in October, with
hundreds more likely to follow if the experiment succeeds.
All aspects of the business from buying the food to
splitting the profits will be decided by the employees, not from
on high in the government. A similar process is already under
way in other sectors from construction and transportation to
farmers' markets and light manufacturing.
The restaurants are the first to be ceded by the state since
communist authorities took over all eateries in 1968.
Until 5 years ago, visitors venturing from their hotels had
basically one option: state-run eateries, often with a
reputation for poor quality.
Today, there are close to 2,000 private restaurants as local
entrepreneurs take advantage of market-oriented reforms
initiated by President Raul Castro, who took over for his ailing
older brother Fidel in 2008.
"The government is hoping that cooperative owners, with
pride in their establishments and motivated by profits, will
offer much better service and higher quality goods to customers,
both to tourists and fellow Cubans," said Richard Feinberg, a
nonresident senior fellow of the Washington-based Brookings
Institution and author of a number of studies on Cuba's economic
reforms.
Some of the restaurants slated to become coops are off the
beaten track and cater to a mainly Cuban clientele using the
local peso currency.
Others - for example La Casona de 17 and La Divina Pastora,
both in Havana - operate in a dollar equivalent, called the
convertible peso or CUC, and serve mainly tourists.
The Divina Pastora, nestled under Moro Castle at the narrow
entrance to the Bay of Havana, sits on some of the city's most
valuable real estate, owned by the military-run Gaviota tourism
corporation.
La Casona de 17 is part of the tourism ministry's
entertainment and restaurant chain, Palmares, which operates
upscale establishments across the island.
"We are a pilot project, but in the future I think all
Palmares restaurants will become cooperatives," said Marylin
Herrera, 25, as she waited on tables at La Casona de 17, located
in the busy Vedado district in the city center.
Herrera said it would be quite a challenge for the 50-odd
workers to run the restaurant, which they will lease from the
state, but looked forward to having "much more flexibility in
how we operate and what we offer."
A DIFFICULT BUSINESS CLIMATE
Castro, speaking at a Communist Party congress in 2011 where
a sweeping plan to revamp the Soviet-style economy was approved,
outlined efforts to create a "non-state" sector of private and
cooperative businesses.
"The growth of the non-public sector of the economy ... will
allow the state to focus on raising the efficiency of the basic
means of production ... while relieving itself from those
management activities that are not strategic for the country,"
he said.
Castro has already taken steps to deregulate small private
businesses in the retail service sector. Thousands of smaller
state shops and taxis have been leased to individual employees,
and fallow state lands have been leased to would-be small
farmers in search of improved production and efficiency.
"We are in an experimental phase with a group of
cooperatives in certain sectors of the economy. This allows us
to follow each project, learning as we go along before they
become generalized," Grisell Trista Albasu, a member of the
Communist Party commission charged with implementing the reform
plan for state businesses, told official media last week.
The cooperatives function independently of state entities
and businesses, set prices according to the market in most
cases, and receive better tax treatment than individually owned
businesses, according to a decree published in December.
The law allows for an unlimited number of members and use of
contracted employees on a three-month basis.
While it is difficult to find any local experts who oppose
the state getting out of secondary economic activity such as the
restaurant business, it is relatively easy to find critics of
the process.
In the case of cooperatives, which are supposedly being
formed on a voluntary basis, the vast majority to date have been
the result of decisions made at the highest level of government
and imposed on the employees, who must accept their fate or be
laid off.
"This was not a spontaneous process ... at least in the vast
majority of cases," a Cuban economist said, requesting anonymity
due to restrictions on talking with foreign journalists.
The cooperatives "face a difficult business environment
where a decrepit infrastructure, obsolete equipment and banking
practices, high taxes and restrictions on trade will make
success difficult," he said.
