By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 22 Every Monday in the bowels of
Cuba's Palace of the Revolution, a group of men and women
charged with revamping the island's moribund economy meets to
review progress in building what they have dubbed "a prosperous
and sustainable socialism."
They have their work cut out for them, as demonstrated by
the recent discovery by Panama of decrepit Cuban weaponry on its
way to North Korea for repair, a walk down any potholed Havana
street or the Cuban government's admission that 58 percent of
water pumped from reservoirs is lost to leaky pipes.
The men and women are members of a Communist Party
commission charged with carrying out a 313-point, five-year plan
to modernize the economy that was adopted in 2011.
First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a recent
interview with Cuban journalists, said the weekly gathering was
chaired by the man he is in line to succeed, 82-year-old
President Raul Castro, and reviewed "all the advances in terms
of designing policy."
Talk of selling the state's more than 90 percent stake in
the economy is apparently not on the agenda of the Monday
meetings, according to the head of the party's reform
commission, Marino Murillo.
Murillo told National Assembly deputies earlier this month
that those outside and inside the country who thought his
commission was restoring capitalism or planning a fire sale were
terribly mistaken.
"You can't confuse transformation of property with
modernization of its management; they are two different things,"
Murillo said in a two-hour speech.
"It (modernization)... does allow for new actors in the
non-state sector (farms, small businesses, cooperatives and
joint ventures)," Murillo said.
The non-state sector, which includes employees of small
businesses and many people "working for themselves," such as
taxi drivers and produce vendors, currently comprises 23 percent
of the 5.1 million member labor force, according to Carlos Mateu
Pereira, an adviser to the minister of labor and social
security.
Murillo said central planning still ruled but would become
more of a "regulator, not administrator" as the market was given
more sway in pricing and other business decisions.
Murillo used agriculture to illustrate what he meant. He
said 70 percent of the land is leased to co-operatives and small
farmers while 20 percent is owned by private farmers and their
cooperatives. State companies occupy 10 percent of the land.
Murillo said an increasing amount of what the farms produce
was being sold on the open market, about 47 percent currently,
bypassing the state's wholesale trade monopoly.
CAUTION RULES
To those who believe modernizing the economy is moving too
slowly halfway through the five-year Party plan, Cuba's
president at the July parliament meeting said, "There will be no
shock measures here like in Europe."
Economic growth in recent years has averaged around 2.5
percent despite reforms, compared with the 5 percent to 7
percent economists believe is needed for development. Achieving
that will require significant foreign investment, they say.
No speaker at the week-long National Assembly meeting
dedicated to the economy mentioned foreign investment.
None of the foreign companies managing and participating in
joint ventures in Cuba, 190 at last count, own any property
outright, nor do they have the right to sell shares except with
the authorization of their state partner.
According to Diaz-Canel, reform is indeed a painstaking
process as it moves from lifting prohibitions on personal
property, travel, minor economic activity and farming, to "a
crucial and defining stage" where such thorny issues as the
island's dual monetary system and the inefficiency of state
companies are the focus.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union Cuba has had two
currencies in circulation - the peso, valued at 25 to the
dollar, and a dollar equivalent called the convertible peso,
making accounting, budgeting and other matters extremely
cumbersome.
Policies are proposed at the Monday meetings by commission
subcommittees, he said, and then experiments launched to prove
their efficiency, with studies to examine the impact of cutting
subsidies and unleashing market forces on a society unaccustomed
to living this way for the past 50 years.
There are many pilot projects these days.
For example, a wholesale market where farmers can buy
supplies, instead of the inputs being assigned by the state, or
an experiment in two provinces aimed at downsizing government.
At the same time, earlier pilot projects are now being
generalized, such as the leasing of thousands of tiny state
retail services to employees and larger ones to cooperatives, or
allowing state companies to sell excess product on the market
and keep 50 percent of their profits after taxes.
"This is very much like the early days of reform in Asian
communism, when the Communist Parties tried to hold on to
everything and restrict all investment," a Western diplomat
said.
"They soon learned that it wouldn't work and opened up
further."
(Editing by David Adams and Cynthia Osterman)