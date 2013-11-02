HAVANA Nov 2 Cuba closed dozens of home-based
movie theaters on Saturday and reaffirmed its plans to end the
private sale of imported goods as communist authorities pressed
for "order, discipline and obedience" in the growing small
business sector.
A government statement issued through official media said
home-based theaters and video games will "stop immediately in
any type of self employment," a local euphemism for small
business.
The statement said "the showing of movies, including in 3D
salons, and likewise the organization of computer games, has
never been authorized."
The government banned the private sale of imported goods
last month, a measure that potentially affects some 20,000 small
businesses and their employees who sell clothing, hardware and
other goods brought in informally by travelers, some of whom
visit the Caribbean island regularly carrying merchandise from
the United States, Spain and Latin American countries.
President Raul Castro, who replaced his brother Fidel in
2008, has instituted a series of market-oriented reforms to
Cuba's Soviet style economy where the state still employs 79
percent of the 5 million-strong labor force.
"These measures are corrections to continue bringing order
to this form of management, fight impunity and insist people
live up to the law," the government said on Saturday.
"In no way does this mean a step backward. Quite the
contrary, we will continue to decidedly advance in the updating
of our economic model," it said, adding that would only be
possible "in an atmosphere of order, discipline and obedience."
The import ban has created a fury among entrepreneurs and
the public who have tired of buying high priced and low quality
clothing from state-run establishments.
Saturday's closing of private theaters will add fuel to the
fire as they have been overwhelmingly welcomed by the public.
Marlene, a Havana housewife, said her neighbor was planning
to open a 3D salon.
"The state has no 3D theaters, so what is their problem.
Sometimes the government seems to want to make our lives worse
for the fun of it," she said, asking her last name not be used.
STATE ROLE QUESTIONED
Cuban economist Juan Triana, in his regular Thursday
commentary on state-run Radio Taino, said that the government
should get out of businesses it had no reason to be in,
referring to the ban on imports.
"Is it really worthwhile for the state to continue expending
effort, money and prestige in an activity it was not designed
for ... and which in general undermines its prestige due to the
quality of the products, but also theft, corruption, many costs
that are difficult to cover even though prices are very often
two or three times their value," he said.
On Saturday the government said it had decided to postpone
the ban on imports until January to give vendors time to
liquidate their inventories.
Three years ago the government opened up retail services to
"self employment" in the form of 200 licensed activities from
clowns, seamstresses, food vendors, taxis and the building
trades, to small businesses such as restaurants, cafeterias, bed
and breakfasts and entertainment.
The government said the measure was aimed at absorbing
excess state labor, improving services, eliminating
inefficiencies and bringing black-market activity above ground.
There are now 442,000 self-employed people in Cuba, of whom
around 100,000 work as employees of small businesses, according
to the government.
Enterprising residents have taken advantage of some of the
categories - for example entertainer or seamstress - to offer
movies, video games and imported clothing and supplies in
greater variety and at lower cost than the state.
In September the government added 12 new licenses, including
real estate broker, but also listed all self-employed categories
and the content of approved activity. It added phrases such as
for seamstress, "does not include the sale of manufactured or
imported clothing."
Since then, state employees have been visiting all license
holders to review their activities and warn them if they are
stepping over the line.
"These recent restrictions reflect an on-going struggle
between those Cuban officials who envision a dynamic private
sector as benefiting Cuban consumers - in these cases of modern
video entertainment and low-cost imported clothing - and those
government officials who fear loss of state control over the
national economy," said Richard Feinberg, a nonresident senior
fellow of the Washington-based Brookings Institution and author
of various studies on Cuban reforms.