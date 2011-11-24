* Loans to provide much-needed capital to self-employed
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Nov 24 Cuba's growing number of
self-employed may get bank loans starting next month as the
government tries to inject capital into efforts to reform the
island's communist economy, according to a decree published on
Thursday.
The new regulations, put out in Cuba's Official Gazette,
create a loan program that goes into effect on Dec. 20 and also
will be available to small farmers and those who want to
improve or construct their own homes.
The intent is to "stimulate national production of
generators of foreign exchange or import substitutes," said
Communist Party newspaper Granma.
Credits for farmers and home projects have been available
previously but are new for the self-employed, a sector the
government is trying to stimulate for the first time since the
difficult economic times of the 1990s.
A recent media report said there are now 364,000
self-employed in Cuba, more than twice the number two years
ago, but most are engaged in low-level street sales of food and
items such as toys, pirated DVDs and plumbing supplies.
Lack of capital has been one factor preventing them from
improving their business and dissuaded others from getting
started.
"I've been waiting for this new credit system to have the
opportunity to open a small place offering fast foods," said
Eugenio Sanchez, as he read the news in Granma.
The loan program is one of 300 reforms approved by the
ruling Communist Party in April with the goal of strengthening
Cuban communism to assure its future.
It gives heft to state support of the self-employed, known
in Cuba as "cuenta propistas," who have become critical to
President Raul Castro's campaign to restore the country's
debt-ridden economic modeled on the old Soviet Union.
He wants to cut a million workers from the bloated payrolls
of the state, which controls most of the economy and employs
most of the workforce.
But he needs jobs for them to go to and therefore is
encouraging private job creation.
It remains to be seen how much impact the program will have
because it will be administered by Cuba's state-owned banks,
which are widely viewed as inefficient.
The decree requires that the self-employed take out loans
of at least 3,000 Cuban pesos, equivalent to $125, with lower
limits for farmers and home projects.
Cuban seeking loans will be evaluated by the banks for how
much money they should receive and can be expected to pay back,
Granma said.
In recent weeks, the pace of implementing the reforms
approved in April has picked up, including recent decrees
liberalizing the buying and selling of cars and houses for the
first time in five decades.
Brazilian home improvement chain TendTudo plans to open in
Cuba because the reforms there that permit the buying and
selling of homes for the first time in decades may mean a
strong market for its products. [ID:nN1E7AM1VP]
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Philip
Barbara)