* Cubans want 3D theaters re-opened
* Closing of clothing shops unpopular
* Communist Party recognizes discontent
By Rosa Tania Valdes
HAVANA, Nov 22 Cubans are upset over decrees by
the communist government shuttering private 3D movie theaters
and banning the private sale of imported clothing in a land
where venues to screen films are scarce and well-made, stylish
clothing is hard to come by at affordable prices.
Discontent over the crackdown runs so deep that even Granma,
the usually conformist Communist Party daily, ran a long article
last week recognizing the "broad social debate" - an
unmistakable sign of the government's sensitivity to the issue.
The newspaper backed the government's measures on the
grounds the would-be entrepreneurs were unlicensed, and it
insisted that the "non-state" sector, authorized over the past
few years, must abide by the law.
Even so, urgent meetings to discuss the closures are being
held at the highest levels of government on the Caribbean
island, according to several cultural officials who asked not to
be identified.
So far there is no indication the authorities will back
down. Still, the very acknowledgement of the controversy
highlights the growing pressure on the government for meaningful
economic reform.
"The Cuban government misfired, not only by sidelining the
interests of consumers, but also in underestimating the growing
political clout of the emerging private entrepreneurs," said
Richard Feinberg, a senior fellow of the Washington-based
Brookings Institution and author of a recent study on "Emerging
Entrepreneurs" in Cuba.
President Raul Castro, who replaced his ailing brother Fidel
in 2008, has introduced a series of free-market reforms aimed at
reducing the financially strapped state's enormous burden of
running 80 percent of the economy.
The debate within the regime over how to deal with the
discontent over the unlicensed businesses suggests deeper
divisions still exist between orthodox bureaucrats and
pro-market reformers.
Some analysts say that raises questions about the
government's commitment to opening up the economy. At the same
time, it suggests the Cuban government can no longer turn a deaf
ear to a restive public.
"We are now witnessing high drama in Havana, as the
government struggles to find its way," Feinberg said.
"TREMENDOUS SACRIFICE"
Taking advantage of a loosening of regulations on small
businesses under Raul Castro, hundreds of Cubans have borrowed
money or invested their savings in 3D projectors and screens,
goggles and even popcorn makers to open mainly home-based
theaters.
One of them is Jardiel Gonzalez, a popular comedian who
rented an abandoned, 100-seat movie theater from the government,
installed a 200 inch (5 meter)-wide screen and turned it into
what he said was a successful business.
"I didn't leave my house for three days after they shut it
down," he said. "Packing up here was a little depressing,
because it took a tremendous sacrifice to open," Gonzalez said,
as he looked at his now darkened and silent theater.
Cinema, as with most culture in Cuba, is controlled and
heavily subsidized by the government. The crisis that followed
the demise in the early 1990s of the Soviet Union, the island's
former benefactor, led to the closures of most theaters
countrywide as austerity measures sapped funding.
The state has loosened up on what can be seen, cognizant
perhaps of the unstoppable flow of black-market DVDs imported by
tourists and Cuban relatives living abroad.
The sale of clothing, as with all imported goods, is
monopolized by the state. Featuring poor-quality garments at a
mark-up of more than 200 percent, state-operated shops are a
source of cash that the government can ill afford to lose.
"SELF-EMPLOYED"
Deregulation of small business in 2010 has led to a booming
"non-state" sector that numbers about 450,000 "self-employed," a
euphemism in Cuba for small businesses. The sector includes
employees of the small businesses and those in the building and
other trades.
Cuba has authorized about 200 private economic activities,
from running cafeterias and bed and breakfasts to party-planning
and shoe-shining. Running movie theaters and selling clothing
have remained off-limits.
Even so, entrepreneurs used licenses for operating
"equipment for childhood entertainment" to show films, while
others used licenses to work as a "seamstress" to open the
clothing shops.
Hundreds of entrepreneurs saw an opportunity in the 3D
theaters, paying, for example, $2,000 for a 60-inch (152 cm) 3D
television brought into the country by family and friends from
abroad.
The public flocked to the private film showings, the first
3D offerings in the country, where they could watch movies like
"Avatar" and "Shark".
Fascinated by the magic of the third dimension, children and
teenagers became the biggest fans.
What was a dream come true for Cuban film buffs came to a
sudden end on Nov. 2 when the Council of Ministers ordered the
theaters to close on the grounds that they had never been
officially authorized.
The 20,000-odd clothing vendors and their employees that
have opened in Cuba have been given until the end of the year to
liquidate inventory and shut down for the same reason.
"The superior interest of all citizens in preserving
legality and order ranks higher than any temporary impact that
the adopted measures may cause to one sector of the population,"
Granma opined in support of the government crackdown.
SOCIAL IMPACT
Many Cubans don't see it that way.
"It is really too bad they shut them down," teenager Orlando
Fernandez said. "It was a healthy form of entertainment; I don't
see anything wrong with it."
Gonzalez is facing a big loss on his investment in the
theater, located in the Marianao district of Havana, though he
declined to say how much. He not only had to buy the 200-inch
screen but had to repair the roof, bathrooms, lighting and
ventilation before opening for business.
"Now the five young people I hired are sitting at home,
looking for whatever to make ends meet when here they had legal
employment," he said.
While the government insists it is not backtracking on
reforms, even Granma admitted many residents are not happy. Some
Cubans are calling for entertainment licenses to include
showing films and a new license category for the clothing shops.
Cuban authorities had criticized the 3D theaters even before
they were shuttered, using adjectives such as "frivolous,"
"mediocre" and "trivial." Many intellectuals and artists
publicly disagreed, a rare sign of defiance.
"The extraordinary social impact these establishments have
produced should be a motive for reflection, not silence or
oblivion," Gustavo Arcos, a film professor at the University of
Havana, wrote in an open letter published by a local film blog.
"Imposition, without dialogue, will never save the national
culture," he added.
(Additional reporting and writing by Marc Frank in Havana and
David Adams in Miami; Editing by Frank McGurty and Grant McCool)