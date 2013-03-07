* Step toward meeting new entrepreneurs' demand
* Signals support for strong private sector
* More than 200,000 small businesses added since 2010
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, March 7 Cuba established on Thursday a
state-run wholesale company to sell food products, industrial
and other consumer goods to private companies and the state
sector, a step aimed at meeting a key demand of local
entrepreneurs.
The new company was just the latest indication that
President Raul Castro plans to create a strong private sector in
retail services and farming as part of a broader reform of the
Soviet-styled economy.
Since taking over for his brother Fidel in 2008, he has been
lifting some restrictions on civil liberties, such as travel and
the sale and purchase of private property, as well as revamping
the state-dominated economy into a more mixed and market
friendly one.
More than 200,000 small businesses have opened since Cuba
liberalized regulations on them in 2010 and the number of
entrepreneurs and their employees was 370,000 at last count.
"This step is long overdue and promises to remove a serious
disadvantage faced by small entrepreneurs," said Phil Peters, a
Cuba expert at the Virginia-based Lexington Institute who has
closely followed the reforms.
"It is the latest sign that the government wants the private
sector to grow and needs it to create jobs for its reform
program to succeed," he added.
At the close of 2012 there were 1,736 private restaurants,
5,000 bed and breakfasts, and thousands of cafeterias, pizzerias
and snack shops, according to the government.
Business owners have long complained that they must purchase
supplies at state retail shops, while their state competitors
purchase at more competitive wholesale prices, a problem
authorities have repeatedly promised to remedy.
Thursday's official Gaceta published an internal trade
ministry resolution bringing together a number of companies into
a new state holding company, the "Food, Industrial and Other
Consumer Goods Trading Company."
The resolution, which when published became law, stated the
company would attend to both the state and "non-state" sectors.
State-run companies control all foreign and wholesale trade
in Cuba and have been prohibited from selling to the private
sector.
It was not clear how long it would take to set up the new
company.
On Tulipan Street in the New Vedado district of Havana, a
busy area with many private food vendors, no one knew about the
new company, but all agreed it would be welcome.
"This is what we have been waiting for and its good they are
finally doing something," said Ofelia Rodriguez, 45, who sells
pastries.
"I guarantee you, that if the prices are reasonable I can
lower those I put on my products," she said.
One woman selling soda, sandwiches and snacks nearby, said
she would pass judgment once the company was in operation.
"For me, the issue isn't if they open a wholesale outlet,
but what they are going to sell and at what price," said Eneida,
50, asking that her last name not be published.
"We have to wait and see if this is to help us meet our
needs or pick our pockets of the little we make."
