By Daniel Trotta
| HAVANA, March 25
HAVANA, March 25 Long-denied Cuban fans of the
Rolling Stones and foreigners who made a special trip lined up
outside a Havana sports complex hours before the gates were to
open on Friday for a historic rock concert in Cuba.
The Stones will become first major international rock stars
to play Cuba with a free show due to start at 8:30 p.m. (0030
GMT).
Fans started gathering more than 12 hours ahead of time.
Barriers kept them from the football and baseball fields where
hundreds of thousands are expected to mass for the show. Police
said people would be let in at 2 p.m.
"I love Mike Jagger so much. I've always dreamed about this.
I couldn't sleep knowing he would be here," said Angela
Menendez, who cleans floors in a hospital and said she arrived
at 2 a.m.
People were dressed all manner of jeans, T-shirts and boots
with the Stones' tongue and lips logo. Noticeably absent were
any would-be entrepreneurs selling any T-shirts or memorabilia.
Cubans have taken to coloring the tongue with the stars and
stripes of the U.S. flag, whether in the mistaken believe that
the British rock legends were American or in the spirit of this
week's historic visit by U.S. President Barack Obama.
Bob Pover, a consultant from Montreal, said he has planned
to attend since December, when he first heard rumors the Stones
would play Havana.
"I'm not a huge Rolling Stones fan, but this is history. How
could you miss it?" Pover said. "It's more than a music show."
The Communist government once banned the Stones and other
rock music as a "ideological deviation." Though never a legal
statute, the taboo did not ease completely until the 1980s.
"Time changes everything," Jagger told reporters upon his
arrival at Havana airport on Thursday.
Sjoerd Olrichs, 67, said he became a Rolling Stones fan when
he fired heard "Not Fade Away" on the radio in his native
Netherlands in 1964 and has seen 77 Stones concerts since 1970.
"To me it's not about seeing the Rolling Stones. It's about
seeing the Rolling Stones in Cuba. It's special for the Cuban
people," Olrichs said.
Cuban Juan Carlos Leon, 57, called it more than special.
"To me this is a consecration," Leon said while nearby fans
broke into their own a cappella version of Satisfaction. "I've
waited my whole life for this. The Stones are the greatest."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Additional reporting by Nelson
Acosta; Editing by W Simon)