HAVANA, July 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin
begins a six-day tour of Latin America on Friday, seeking
greater influence in the backyard of the United States while
under pressure from the West to help restrain pro-Russian
separatists in Ukraine.
Putin's first stop is Cuba, the Cold War ally of the former
Soviet Union situated only 90 miles (145 km) from the United
States. He will also visit Argentina and Brazil for bilateral
talks. While in Brazil, Putin will participate in a summit of
emerging market nations that include Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa (BRICS) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Putin was scheduled to meet former President Fidel Castro
and his brother and current President, Raul Castro, both
longtime foes of the United States.
He travels as Western allies pressure him to urge Ukrainian
rebels to find a negotiated solution.
When the Ukraine crisis erupted in February, Russian Defense
Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia was negotiating with eight
countries, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, to build
military installations such as bases or long-range refueling
stations for Russian navy vessels or strategic bombers.
Military issues are absent from Putin's official agenda in
Cuba, and such a provocation would represent a departure for
Raul Castro, who has overseen more pragmatic relations with
Washington, despite half a century of hostilities.
Putin's visit will instead feature commercial agreements,
including a deal for Russian state oil companies Rosneft and
Zarubezhneft to explore for offshore oil. Zarubezhneft has been
involved in offshore exploration in Cuba in the past, and
currently helps the country extract oil from onshore wells.
Cuba believes there might be 20 billion barrels of oil in
its waters, although the U.S. Geological Survey has a more
modest estimate of 4.6 billion barrels. A number of foreign
companies, including Spain's Repsol SA, Malaysia's
Petronas Bhd and Venezuela's PDVSA SA have
drilled in Cuba without success.
Among those expected to travel with Putin is Rosneft
Chairman Igor Sechin, one of the Russian executives targeted for
U.S. economic sanctions because of the Ukraine crisis. The
United States has blacklisted individuals believed to be part of
Putin's inner circle, and Sechin, a Putin loyalist, is among the
most influential people in Russia after the president.
A major oil find would inject new life into Cuba, which is
desperate for foreign investment and has difficulty meeting
obligations to creditors.
Russia's State Duma approved a deal last week to forgive 90
percent of Cuba's debt, or almost $32 billion, most of it
originating from Soviet loans to a fellow communist state.
Even so, Cuba will find it hard to pay off the remaining
$3.5 billion over 10 years, raising the possibility that Russian
creditors could take equity stakes in Cuban state companies,
according to diplomats based in Havana.
Putin told the Itar-tass news agency the remaining $3.5
billion would be spent on joint investment projects in Cuba.
