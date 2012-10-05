* U.S. State Department says it is deeply disturbed
* Blogger has won numerous awards overseas
* Spaniard expresses sorrow, says wasn't speeding
(Adds sentencing request, prosecutor quote paras 20-21)
By Nelson Acosta
BAYAMO, Cuba, Oct 5 Cuba arrested a dissident
blogger and other activists one day before the start of a
Spanish activist's high-profile manslaughter trial, a rights
advocate said on Friday, in a move the U.S. State Department
said is aimed at silencing critics.
Blogger Yoani Sanchez, her husband, Reinaldo Escobar, and
their driver were taken into custody along with a half dozen
other local dissidents on Thursday, said Elizardo Sanchez of the
independent Cuban Commission on Human Rights.
Government-linked blogger Yohandry Fontana said authorities
were driving Sanchez and Escobar from Bayamo to Havana on Friday
afternoon. Their car was being towed back because of its
"dreadful mechanical condition," he said.
Government officials had no comment on the arrests. But
Fontana said Sanchez was detained because she had gone to
Bayamo, 415 miles (668 km) southeast of Havana, intent on
creating a "provocation and media show" at the trial of Spaniard
Angel Carromero.
Carromero, who was at the wheel in the July 22 car wreck
that killed dissidents Oswaldo Paya and Harold Cepero, went on
trial on Friday on manslaughter charges.
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner condemned the
arrests in a Washington press briefing.
"We are very deeply disturbed by the Cuban government's
repeated use of arbitrary detention to silence critics, disrupt
peaceful assembly and certainly to impede independent
journalism," he said.
"It's very clear that human rights conditions in Cuba remain
poor. The Cuban government continues to limit fundamental
freedoms, including freedom of speech, including for members of
the press," Toner told reporters.
Sanchez, 37, could not be reached by telephone, but she
apparently had traveled to Bayamo to write about Carromero's
trial.
The newspaper El Pais in Madrid said on its website she was
its freelance correspondent.
Sanchez, best known for her blog "Generation Y," has won
numerous awards overseas but is never allowed out of Cuba to
collect them.
She was reported last week to have filed a complaint against
Cuba with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission for
repeatedly refusing to grant her a travel visa.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called
for her immediate release, saying in a statement on Friday that
"Cuba continues to be the most repressive country for the press
in the hemisphere and is one of the world's most censored
countries."
'I AM SORRY'
Elizardo Sanchez said he expected Sanchez and the others to
be released in a matter of hours, because the government now
favors short detentions for dissidents.
It views them as mercenaries for the United States and
others, and has used the Carromero case to spotlight European
involvement with its opposition.
Carromero, leader of the youth wing of Spain's ruling
People's Party, said in testimony on Friday he was driving
normally and not speeding, as prosecutors have charged, when he
ran over a patch of road under repair and lost control of his
rental car.
The car slid into a tree, killing Paya, 60, and Cepero, 31.
"Truly, I was not driving too fast," he told a panel of
judges, offering his "profound feeling of sorrow for the
unfortunate accident."
"I have lost many things in these two months ... . I am
sorry," said Carromero, who wore casual clothes and had his head
shaved.
Near the end of Friday's proceedings, prosecutor Isabel
Barzaga asked the court to sentence the 26-year-old Spaniard,
who has been jailed since the accident, to seven years in
prison.
"We are in the presence of a person truly reckless," she
said referring to his driving.
Paya was awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought
by the European Parliament in 2002 for his Varela Project to
bring democratic reform to Cuba's one-party system.
His family has accused the government of having a hand in
his death.
Along with Carromero on the ill-fated trip with Paya was
Jens Aron Modig, a young activist from Sweden's conservative
Christian Democratic Party who said he had given Paya a donation
of 4,000 euros ($4,900).
Modig, who was in the front seat and like Carromero received
only minor injuries, said the four were on the way to meet
Paya's supporters.
He apologized for his part in "illicit activities" and
returned to Sweden, where he has kept a low profile.
(Reporting by Jeff Franks,Nelson Acosta and Rosa Tania Valdes
in Cuba; Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by David Adams
and Xavier Briand)