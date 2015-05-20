(Releads with source confirming report, diplomacy background)
By David Adams
MIAMI May 20 Stonegate, a small
Florida bank, has opened an account for the Cuban government,
according to a source familiar with the state's banking
industry, removing an obstacle in the way of Washington and
Havana restoring diplomatic ties after more than 50 years.
In December, U.S. President Barack Obama said he was seeking
to improve diplomatic and commercial relations with Cuba's
communist government because years of policies designed to
isolate the Caribbean island have failed to achieve change.
The White House recently announced it was taking Cuba off
the terrorism list by the end of this month and officials from
the two countries are due to hold talks on Thursday with both
sides saying they had narrowed differences over reopening
embassies.
Cuba blamed its unusual bank-less status on the longstanding
U.S. economic embargo against the communist island, as well as
sanctions resulting from it being included on the U.S. list of
state sponsors of terrorism.
Resulting regulations, and potential fines, make banks
reluctant to accept such toxic accounts, experts say.
The Cuban government did not immediately respond to calls
for comment on the news, first reported by the cable business
channel CNBC.
The public relations firm Kreps DeMaria in Miami, which
represents Stonegate, said it had no immediate comment. A bank
branch representative told Reuters employees received word on
Wednesday about the account, but said she could not discuss any
details.
Based in Pompano Beach, Stonegate is a full-service
commercial bank with 22 offices in south and west Florida. It
has a market value of about $300 million and reported $1.67
billion in assets and $1.41 billion in deposits as of Sept. 30.
New York-based M&T Bank Corp canceled its services with
Cuba's Interests Section in Washington in 2013. Havana blamed
the move on U.S. sanctions.
M&T's decision presented an unusual diplomatic quandary for
Cuba and the U.S. just as secret talks to improve relations were
underway between the two former Cold War enemies.
Cuba briefly ceased almost all consular services in the
United States, disrupting Cuba-U.S. travel programs and the
issuing of visas and passports for Cubans exiles seeking to
visit relatives.
Cuba's mission at the United Nations was not affected as its
diplomats there are allowed access to a special credit union
limited to U.N. business only.
Stonegate's outlets across south Florida made it attractive
to Cuba because its consular business is concentrated in the
area's large Cuban-American exile community, the Florida banking
industry source said.
