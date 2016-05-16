HAVANA May 16 The first of Cuba's 13
sugar-producing provinces has met its production plan for this
year, official media reported on Monday, and only one more
province is expected to do the same in a season ravaged by
drought and out-of-season rainfall.
AZCUBA, the state-run sugar monopoly, has not given a
forecast for national raw sugar output this year. Reuters
estimates this at around 1.6 million tonnes, based on scattered
provincial reports and sources, compared with the 1.9 million
tonnes produced during the previous season.
Central Sancti Spiritus province's Communist Party
newspaper, Escambray, reported on Monday its three mills had met
their plan of 135,000 tonnes of raw sugar, but less than
expected sugar content (yields) in the cane meant it had taken
70,000 tonnes more cane than planned.
"We have had a complicated harvest due to the combination of
drought and atypical rainfall," the head of the Cuban sugar
workers unión, Jose Antonio Perez, was quoted as stating.
"So much so that only two provinces will be able to meet
their plans (Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila) and around 10
of 50 mills," he said.
Unseasonable rainfall in January set back harvesting of an
already drought-stunted crop caused by the weather phenomena El
Nino, and while the weather has improved since, cane yields
never fully recovered.
Only around 15 percent of Cuban sugar plantations boast
irrigation and adequate drainage.
The harvest runs from late November through April, with cane
usually yielding the highest sugar content from January through
March. To date, the yields of harvested cane have been well
below the previous season, according to provincial media
reports.
Most mills will now remain open as long as is feasible in
May, and a few perhaps into June, as the industry tries to add
additional tonnage despite poor harvesting conditions due to
heat, humidity and rain.
Cuba consumes between 600,000 and 700,000 metric tons
of sugar a year and has an agreement to sell China 400,000
metric tons annually. It sells the rest on the open market.
Sugar was long Cuba's most important industry and export
with output reaching 8 million metric tons in 1991, but today it
ranks eighth in exports behind sectors such as tourism, tobacco,
nickel and pharmaceuticals.
