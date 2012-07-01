Penny Palfrey, an Australian-British swimmer prepares for her attempt to swim to Florida from Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/STRINGER

KEY WEST, Florida Marathon swimmer Penny Palfrey failed on Sunday in her attempt to complete a record breaking 103-mile (166 km) swim from Cuba to the United States without a shark cage.

Palfrey, a 49-year-old grandmother, was plucked from the waters of the Florida Straits at about midnight after setting out from Havana on Friday and swimming for more than 40 hours, Andrea Woodburn, a member of Palfrey's logistical support crew said in an e-mail.

Sent to reporters at 1:01 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. GMT), the e-mail said Palfrey had to be pulled out of the sea "due to a strong southeast current that made it impossible for her to continue her swim."

Woodburn said Palfrey had gone about 87 miles (140 km) across the dangerous body of water that separates communist Cuba from the United States, which meant she had already broken the world record she set in June 2011 for what is referred to as "unassisted open ocean swims."

In that feat, which failed to garner much worldwide attention, Palfrey swam 67.25 miles (109 km) without a shark cage off the Cayman Islands, Cuba's neighbor in the Caribbean Sea.

Palfrey, who was born in Britain but lives in Australia, had initially hoped to complete the crossing from Cuba and arrive somewhere in southern Florida within 40 to 50 hours.

Her swim followed two unsuccessful attempts last year by American marathoner Diana Nyad, now 62, to cross the Florida Straits, which are known for tricky currents and unpredictable weather.

The swim was completed successfully by Australian swimmer Susan Maroney in May 1997, but unlike Nyad and Palfrey she used a shark cage.

Maroney was just 22 at the time but Palfrey, who has three grown children and two grandchildren, had dismissed the notion that she was too old to make the Cuba-U.S. crossing.

She had completed many other marathon swims, including two across the English Channel, a round trip in the Strait of Gibraltar and three swims around Manhattan Island.

Nyad had to quit her second attempt to make it across to Florida from Cuba last year after suffering severe stings from jellyfish and Portuguese man o' war.

Palfrey also endured jellyfish stings, which Woodburn said had been constant overnight on Friday.

Palfrey was accompanied on her swim by 16 crew members, mostly riding aboard a 44-foot (13-meter) boat. Instead of a shark cage, equipment that emits an electric current was used to repel sharks, which can be frequent companions of swimmers in the Gulf Stream.

Under international marathon rules, Palfrey was not allowed to touch the boat accompanying her. But the crew provided her with liquid and food at regular intervals.

(Writing and additional reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Diana Abdallah)