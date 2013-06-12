* Hopes to arrive at Florida's Key West after 60 hours
* Must brave sharks, jellyfish, Gulf Stream
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, June 12 Under a bright, tropical sun,
Australian Chloe McCardel jumped into a calm, crystal-clear sea
on Wednesday and began her quest to become the first person to
make the 103 mile (166 km) swim from Cuba to the United States
without a shark cage.
If all goes well, she hopes to swim through the Straits of
Florida in about 60 hours and reach Key West on Friday night.
McCardel will use a team of scientists in the United States
to help guide her through the Gulf Stream, the powerful and
unpredictable current that has stymied many previous attempts.
Only one person, Australian Susie Maroney in 1997, has
completed the Cuba-U.S. swim, but she used a shark cage, which
helps cut through the water.
Wearing a black bathing suit and rubber cap, McCardel, 28,
and husband Paul McQueeney lathered her body with a whitish goop
to protect against the sun and chafing.
"I'm really excited, I'm trying to stay calm and relaxed
and just think about the finish," said the blonde, muscled
swimmer whose past accomplishments include two back-and-forth
crossings of the English Channel.
"It'll be tough, though. It's not going to be an easy ride,
but we'll get through it as a team," she told reporters as she
prepared to jump into the straits from a promontory at Havana's
Hemingway Marina, the traditional starting point of Cuba-U.S.
swims.
McCardel said she is making the swim to encourage donations
for cancer research, which can be made on her website
www.chloemccardel.com, and to encourage better U.S.-Cuba
relations, which have been sour since the Caribbean island's
1959 revolution.
SHARKS, JELLYFISH, STORMS
McCardel will face the dangers of sharks, stinging
jellyfish and unpredictable weather as she heads north.
She'll be surrounded underwater by an electromagnetic field
from a device held in the water that wards off sharks.
Her swim has been timed with the season and moon phase to
minimize the presence of the venomous box jellyfish, which have
plagued previous swimmers, including American Diana Nyad who was
stung repeatedly in August on her fourth failed attempt at the
crossing.
Even though the forecast calls for calm seas and light
winds, conditions can change quickly in the straits, brewing up
wave-churning squalls that wreak havoc with long swims.
The scientific team, part of a small army of 50 people
assisting McCardel, is a new twist to the swim, which is
considered the Holy Grail of marathon swimming because of the
dangers and the distance. McCardel said it is 50 percent farther
than the current record swim.
McCardel told reporters on Tuesday that the scientists are
all experts on the Gulf Stream, which changes constantly as it
courses west to east through the straits, and will use real time
data on its currents to create computer models forecasting what
lies ahead.
Last summer, British-born Australian Penny Palfrey got
tantalizingly close to the Florida Keys but couldn't finish when
she swam into a Gulf Stream eddy that pushed her in the wrong
direction.
In theory, that kind of setback can be avoided because the
crew of McCardel's accompanying boat, the Sunluver, will be
warned and can lead her around adverse conditions.
Under marathon swimming rules, McCardel cannot touch the
boat or hang on to anything while she makes the crossing.
She'll pause briefly every 30 minutes to gulp down a
nutrient-fortified liquid meal from a bottle.
As the swim goes on, she'll have to battle through fatigue
from the extreme physical exertion of her swim and a lack of
sleep.
But no worries, just before jumping into the sea she was
sure enough of her success to invite the commodore of the marina
to a party in Key West on Friday night.
"(I'm) as confident as I can be ... I think it's all going to
work out well," she said.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Kenneth Barry)