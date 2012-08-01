* Cultural center raid surprises patrons and staff
* Owner challenges government action as contrary to Castro
reforms
By Marc Frank
HAVANA, Aug 1 The Cuban government has closed a
privately run cultural center, causing consternation among
artists and intellectuals in what is shaping up to be the latest
test of President Raul Castro's loosening of controls over
everyday life.
A week ago government inspectors burst into the El Cabildo
cultural center to the shock of patrons, artists and staff
attending musical performed by its theater company, the "Opera
in the Street."
The local authorities, citing a recent Reuters story on the
center that mentioned a cover charge for customers, took away El
Cabildo's license on the grounds of "illicit enrichment."
The vast majority of El Cabildo's clients were Cuban, paying
a 50-peso cover charge, the equivalent of $2, while foreigners
paid more.
The inspectors searched El Cabildo for hours and
interrogated its young artists and restaurant staff, but found
nothing more amiss than two cooks working on a trial basis
without proper papers, employees said.
A protest letter circulating among members of Cuba's
National Union of Artists and Writers, and written by owner
Ulises Aquino, defends the cultural center against the
enrichment charges and instead turns the tables on unnamed
bureaucrats.
"The poet says: 'who questions the honorable, clearly
signals that he is not,' and a proverb says, 'The thief thinks
that everyone is the same as he,'" Aquino's letter said.
Officials at the Cuban government's press office did not
immediately respond to a request seeking an official explanation
for El Cabildo's closure.
STATE BUREAUCRATS UNDER ATTACK
For many within Cuba's cultural and intellectual circles,
the cultural center's fate has become a litmus test of efforts
by Castro to grow the state's small private sector while
drastically reducing the state bureaucracy.
Since taking over for his ailing older brother Fidel in
2008, Raul Castro, 81, has liberalized regulations for small
businesses and farming, and begun leasing small state retail
outlets to employees.
Aquino, a 50-year-old opera singer, founded the theater
company Opera in the Street in 2006, and taking advantage of
loosened regulations on small business and government
encouragement of local development projects, opened El Cabildo
as a permanent venue for the youthful troupe.
A staunch advocate of socialism, Aquino charged in his
letter that the forces behind the closing of his center were
"jealous" of its success.
"Those who fear that the worker, the intellectual and the
artist might find their own productive road are not
revolutionaries, they are conservatives," he wrote.
"They enjoy the benefits of power that gives them the
ability, as in this case, to decide the destiny of human works,
not to help them flourish, but to destroy them," Aquino charged.
The Reuters story characterized El Cabildo as "perhaps the
largest private business in Havana," with the Opera of the
Street's 86 artists and support staff, plus 43 other employees
in its bar and restaurant.
After the article appeared, the Communist Party's Ideology
Department phoned Aquino to ask how El Cabildo worked.
Aquino told reporters that he provided a full explanation
and believed all was well, only to be raided by a "commando" of
inspectors later in the week.
BUILT FROM SCRATCH
Aquino, a stocky, barrel-chested man who has a powerful
baritone voice onstage but speaks softly when he is off, built
from scratch the eclectic theater company that mixes traditional
opera with Cuban song and dance and popular music from abroad.
He also built the cultural center, investing his savings
earned abroad as an opera singer, on the ruins of a collapsed
building in Playa, one of Havana's relatively well off
districts.
Reuters also had reported that El Cabildo's proceeds were
shared after expenses, taxes, and investments, resulting in
monthly wages four times greater than the country's 450 pesos
average, or around $19.
"The earnings of the Opera of the Street are divided among
everyone ... including me ... All the artists perform with a
subsidy from the Culture Ministry, but as our president has
said, salaries do not correspond with the cost of living,"
Aquino said in his letter.
A government insider said the Playa district's architect and
perhaps other officials were opposed to the El Cabildo for
various reasons and had apparently used the Reuters story as an
excuse to shut it down.
A Cuban economist said El Cabildo's cover charge may have
fallen into a gray area in Cuban law. Though private
establishments were not prohibited from having cover charges,
establishments associated with the Culture Ministry, such as
such as El Cabildo, might be more restricted in what they can
charge.
(Editing by David Adams)