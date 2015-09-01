By Jaime Hamre
VARADERO, Cuba, Sept 1 Cubans are flocking to
the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S.
travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and
bump up prices.
Until 2008, the Communist government banned Cubans from
tourist hotels. Since then, the industry has been shocked at how
many Cubans check in: 1.2 million permanent Cuban residents last
year, up 23 percent from 2013.
The government's tourism officials have reported another
increase this year, without providing figures.
Experts say many of those visiting beaches and hotels are
able to afford it because they receive money from relatives
living abroad, especially in the United States.
In a clear sign of the changing times, state television news
recently ran a segment informing Cubans of the proper etiquette
for vacationing in the same resorts as foreigners.
"Keep voices low, don't smoke, and don't litter," the
newscaster said. "Hopefully when visitors return home they can
say they saw more than beautiful beaches and classic cars;
hopefully they can say how well-mannered Cubans are."
Varadero, about 100 miles (160 km) east of Havana, is Cuba's
leading beach resort, boasting fine white sand and turquoise
blue waters.
Cubans are now the number two source of tourists at
Varadero, trailing only Canadians, and they are slightly ahead
of Canadians nationwide.
"What's more, Cuban clients aren't just staying in the more
standard hotels, but in the chain's best," said Narciso
Sotolongo, deputy director of sales for Melia Hotels
International in Cuba.
The Spanish hotel chain is Cuba's most important foreign
partner in tourism, managing 27 properties on the island.
Nearly 80,000 Cubans have stayed at Melia properties this
year, a 35 percent jump from this time last year. Since Melia
opened to locals in 2009, the surge has averaged 32 percent a
year.
MORE AMERICANS
Cuba received a record 3 million foreign tourists in 2014,
and visits were up 17 percent year-on-year in the first seven
months of 2015.
More and more Americans are coming. Experts in the tourism
industry predict 150,000 American visits by the end of this
year, up from 91,000 in 2014, and many believe there could be
massive growth in coming years.
As part of detente with a former Cold War enemy, U.S.
President Barack Obama has eased restrictions on travel to Cuba.
While tourism in Cuba is still specifically banned, some
Americans manage to visit and find their way to a beach.
President Obama has already authorized direct flights to
Cuba, cruise ships and ferry service as long as there is an
educational purpose to travelers' stay in Cuba.
Legislation to lift the travel ban appears to be blocked by
the Republican majority in Congress, but the lobby in favor of
engagement with Cuba believes Obama's administration will do
more to weaken restrictions and perhaps force the Republicans'
hand.
The administration has shown virtually no interest in
prosecuting Americans for vacationing in Cuba and the tourism
industry is preparing for an eventual lifting of the travel ban.
"One of Obama's policy goals is to inject money into Cuba's
private economy and this can be done through tourism and
remittances," said Richard Feinberg, a Cuba expert and former
national security advisor to U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Despite the domestic tourism boom, a weekend at Varadero is
still out of reach for the majority of Cubans on a state salary
that averaged $24 per month in 2014.
Hotels that formerly denied admittance to Cubans now offer
special deals for locals, primarily to fill rooms in the summer
months during international tourism's low season.
Jose Luis Perello, an economist and professor of tourism at
the University of Havana, estimated the rise of domestic tourism
is almost entirely linked to Cubans residing abroad, who send
money to their relatives back in Cuba, allowing them a higher
standard of living and to set up their own businesses.
In 2009, Obama eliminated restrictions on remittances and
family visits for approximately 2 million Cuban-Americans.
Other economists attribute the growth more to President Raul
Castro's economic reforms since he took over in 2008, which have
boosted purchasing power for some, primarily through allowing
small private businesses.
"You walk down the street in Varadero and realize it's
totally full of Cubans, whereas before you would always see more
foreigners. Things are changing for Cubans for the better," said
Madeline Baro, standing on the beach with her young daughter.
Baro is married to a driver for a foreign company, a
relatively high-paying job. Most Cubans lack that luxury.
"With the basic Cuban salary, you could never even dream of
having a vacation with your family. Never," said Irenia Gomez
Oviedo, a cashier. She said she and her family were able to
spend two nights in Varadero thanks to money from her father, a
private business owner.
Even with the help, they had to save for a year to pay for
the all-inclusive hotel at a rate of $50 per night, she said.
(Reporting by Jaime Hamre; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Kieran
Murray)