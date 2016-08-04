(Adds comment from Bouygues' construction unit on awaiting
contract)
By Nelson Acosta and Sarah Marsh
HAVANA Aug 4 Cuba has chosen French firms
Bouygues and Groupe ADP to modernize, expand
and operate its Jose Marti International Airport in Havana to
cope with a tourism boom.
Foreign visitors to the Caribbean island jumped by 12
percent in the first half of 2016, the Tourism Ministry said on
Tuesday, putting Cuba on track to a new annual record and its
ageing infrastructure under strain.
"The project foresees the financing and execution of
immediate actions to improve the quality of services as well as
medium and long-term investments corresponding to the estimated
growth in passengers," the Transport Ministry said late on
Wednesday.
Cuba selected Bouygues because of its track record in the
construction sector in Cuba and Groupe ADP, previously known as
Aeroports de Paris, for its experience operating major airports
in France and elsewhere, the ministry said.
France struck a deal with Cuba last year, under which it
agreed to convert several hundred million dollars in debt into
development projects for the island.
The French embassy in Havana was not available for comment
on whether the airport expansion was one of those projects and
the project's financing terms were not immediately clear.
A Bouygues Construction spokesman on Thursday said the group
expected to enter into exclusive negotiations with Cuba for the
building work, while Groupe ADP declined to comment.
"We're still waiting for the contract," the spokesman said.
Cuba is becoming increasingly dependent on tourism as its
exports plunge due to falling global commodities prices. It has
also been hit by a reduction in shipments of cheap oil by its
crisis-stricken ally Venezuela.
International tourists by increased 17 percent to 3.5
million in 2015 and generated $2.8 billion, official data shows,
making it the second strongest revenue stream, after the export
of professional services.
Already popular as a beach resort for Europeans and
Canadians, Cuba has seen a particular rise in American visitors
since the United States and Cuba announced in December 2014 that
they would work to normalize relations.
This is expected to surge further after U.S. commercial
scheduled flights are reintroduced at the end of this month.
(Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer in Paris; Editing by
Richard Lough)