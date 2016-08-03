HAVANA Aug 3 Cuba said on Wednesday it had
chosen two French firms, construction group Bouygues
and Aeroports de Paris SA, to modernize, expand and
operate its Jose Marti International Airport in Havana to cope
with a boom in tourism.
The number of foreign visitors to the Caribbean island
jumped 12 percent in the first half of 2016, the Tourism
Ministry said late on Tuesday, putting Cuba on track to a new
annual record and its ageing infrastructure under strain.
"The project foresees the financing and execution of
immediate actions to improve the quality of services as well as
medium and long-term investments corresponding to the estimated
growth in passengers," the Transport Ministry said.
Cuba is becoming increasingly dependent on tourism as
exports plunge due to falling global commodities prices and
crisis-stricken ally Venezuela reduces shipments of cheap oil.
The number of international tourists increased 17 percent to
3.5 million in 2015 and generated $2.8 billion, official data
shows, making it the second strongest revenue stream, after the
export of professional services.
The Transport Ministry said Cuba selected Bouygues because
of its track record in the construction sector in Cuba and
Aeroports de Paris due to its experience operating major
airports in France and elsewhere.
Under a deal France struck with Cuba last year, it agreed to
convert several hundred million dollars in debt into development
projects for the island.
The French embassy in Havana was not immediately available
for comment on whether the airport expansion was one of those
projects.
Already popular as a beach resort for Europeans and
Canadians, Cuba has seen a particular rise in American visitors
since the United States and Cuba announced in December of 2014
that they would work to normalize relations.
This wave is expected to surge further after U.S. commercial
scheduled flights are reintroduced at the end of this month, as
part of the deepening detente.
