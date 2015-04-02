April 2 Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb
Inc now offers properties in Cuba, the company said on Thursday,
hoping to capitalize on an expected travel boost after the
United States began normalizing relations with the Communist-run
nation.
President Barack Obama has loosened some Cold War-era travel
restrictions, allowing Americans to visit the Caribbean island
for a range of reasons, such as family visits or education.
U.S. lawmakers have proposed further easing to permit purely
tourist travel.
Airbnb said on Thursday that after Obama announced the
changes, it saw a 70 percent spike in U.S. searches for rentals
in Cuba. In response, it has added more than 1,000 listings on
the island.
Americans booking stays in Cuba on the site will have to
assert that they have a license from the U.S. government to
travel there.
Airbnb's Cuba services are only open to U.S. travelers, but
could expand to include people from other countries, the company
said.
The National Foreign Trade Council, a lobbying group that
pushes for open international trade, said Airbnb's expansion
would help meet "soaring demand" for lodging in Cuba.
Despite the restrictions, Cuba has been a sought-after
destination for some American travelers, who frequent resorts on
the northern coast. But the island lacks the variety of high-end
hotels of other destinations.
Other U.S. businesses have begun offering services in Cuba.
Kayak, owned by online travel agency Priceline Group Inc
, has added Cuba to its website. And several airlines
have said they are looking into adding flights.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Krista Hughes; Editing by
