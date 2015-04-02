(Adds details from Havana home owners, travel industry)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, April 2 Online home-rental
marketplace Airbnb Inc now offers properties in Cuba, the
company said on Thursday, as it looks to capitalize on an
expected travel boom resulting from the normalizing of relations
between the United States and the Communist-run nation.
President Barack Obama has loosened some Cold War-era travel
restrictions, allowing Americans to visit the Caribbean island
for a range of reasons, such as family visits or education.
U.S. lawmakers have proposed further easing to permit purely
tourist travel. But pure beach and resort
tourism remains illegal for Americans in Cuba under a
five-decades-old trade embargo.
Airbnb said on Thursday that after Obama announced the
changes, it saw a 70 percent spike in U.S. searches for rentals
in Cuba. In response, it has added more than 1,000 listings on
the island.
Americans booking stays in Cuba on the site will have to
assert that they have a license from the U.S. government to
travel there.
Airbnb's Cuba services are only open to U.S. travelers, but
could expand to include people from other countries, the company
said.
"They made us this proposal a few days ago and we're
delighted to accept what they offered us," said Reinier Torres,
who manages a Havana home on Airbnb's service. "It's a great
opportunity for us to attract American tourism ... though we
haven't seen any practical results yet."
The National Foreign Trade Council, a lobbying group that
pushes for open international trade, said Airbnb's expansion
would help meet "soaring demand" for lodging in Cuba.
U.S. travel companies licensed to offer educational and
cultural tours to Cuba are reporting a surge in interest from
Americans, with bookings for this year up steeply.
Airline charter companies flying to Cuba from two Florida
cities, Miami and Tampa, are also reporting increased business.
In the first three months of 2015, they reported about 175,000
passengers.
Travel experts say Cuba's state-run hotel sector lacks the
capacity to handle a major increase in U.S. visitors, without
the variety of high-end hotels found in other destinations.
The private bed and breakfast option is increasingly poised
to pick up the slack in the state sector and could spur
investment in new hotel construction said Emilio Morales,
president of the Havana Consulting Group in Miami.
There are between 6,000 to 8,000 rooms for rent in private
homes in Havana, priced at about $30-35 a night, compared with
$150-$200 in standard hotels.
A lack of internet and banking services in Cuba still
greatly limits online private sector transactions. But Cubans
are already familiar with similar services in Canada and Europe
that offer pre-paid home stays in Cuba, using money transfer and
cash delivery systems to pay home owners, Morales said.
Other U.S. businesses have begun offering services in Cuba.
Kayak, owned by online travel agency Priceline Group Inc
, has added Cuba to its website. And several airlines
have said they are looking into adding flights.
