WASHINGTON Oct 14 It will be difficult for future U.S. administrations to undo President Barack Obama's policy of easing trade and travel restrictions with Cuba because of the benefits associated with the measures, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"We've increased the space for this type of travel, people to people exchange, commercial opportunities in ways that are already having a positive impact on the lives of Americans and Cubans," the official said. "Turning back the clock on that policy would only take away those opportunities." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Bernadette Baum)