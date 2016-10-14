WASHINGTON Oct 14 It will be difficult for
future U.S. administrations to undo President Barack Obama's
policy of easing trade and travel restrictions with Cuba because
of the benefits associated with the measures, a senior U.S.
official said on Friday.
"We've increased the space for this type of travel, people
to people exchange, commercial opportunities in ways that are
already having a positive impact on the lives of Americans and
Cubans," the official said. "Turning back the clock on that
policy would only take away those opportunities."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)