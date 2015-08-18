(Adds details, quotes from statement)
WASHINGTON Aug 18 There is no timeline for
reestablishing U.S. commercial air travel to Cuba, the State
Department said on Tuesday following media reports that
Washington was working to begin scheduled flights between the
two countries as soon as December.
"We remain in contact with the Cuban government regarding
the establishment of scheduled air service, which U.S. airlines
say they are eager to offer to authorized travelers," the State
Department said in a statement.
"No decisions have been made yet, and we hope to continue
the technical discussions in the near future," it added.
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry officially
reopened the U.S. embassy in Havana, marking the restoration of
diplomatic relations after more than five decades of
hostilities.
He also announced the establishment of a U.S.-Cuban steering
committee to discuss next steps toward normalizing relations,
including the further easing of travel restrictions.
A bill is pending in the U.S. Senate to remove the travel
ban on Americans and a more ambitious measure to rescind the
decades-old U.S. economic blockade.
"We have no timeline for reestablishing scheduled air
service, but have commenced initial discussions with Cuban
counterparts regarding an arrangement on this issue," the State
Department added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Sandra Maler)