March 2 Several top U.S. airlines on Wednesday
said they were seeking regulators' approval to start flying
specific routes to Cuba, ramping up a battle over a limited
number of opportunities to serve one of the industry's last
frontiers.
U.S. and Cuban officials signed an arrangement two weeks ago
restoring commercial air service between the countries for the
first time in decades. U.S. carriers had until March 2 to submit
route applications to the U.S. Transportation Department.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Daniel Trotta in Havana; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom
Brown)