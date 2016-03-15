By Jeffrey Dastin
| March 14
March 14 U.S. airlines hoping to get a few of
the limited number of flights to Cuba filed regulatory papers on
Monday in response to rivals' applications laying out their best
arguments for consumer travel to the Caribbean island.
The United States and Cuba signed an agreement a month ago
restoring commercial air service between the former Cold War
foes for the first time in decades. Under the
agreement, 20 daily round-trip flights will be allowed to Havana
but 13 U.S. carriers already have requested at least 52 flights
per day, far exceeding the limit.
Airlines submitted responses to rivals' applications by the
Monday deadline set by the U.S. Transportation Department for
travel to the capital of Havana.
The filings come just before a trip to Cuba next week by
President Barack Obama, the first by a U.S. president in nearly
90 years.
The arguments that emerged from the airline's filings
contrasted low airfares and the convenience.
American Airlines Group Inc said nearly half of the
entire Cuban-American population lives near its Miami hub, from
which it applied for 10 daily flights to Havana. It said this
gives it an advantage because a not-yet-lifted ban on tourism to
Cuba means traffic must come from authorized travelers, such as
people visiting family on the island.
"The frequencies proposed by JetBlue have no relation to
demand," said American in its filing, claiming its rival to the
Caribbean ran half-empty charters from nearby Fort Lauderdale to
Havana.
American said 58 convenient connections via Miami would help
it sell seats and serve more travelers globally, compared with
JetBlue's alleged 15 connections via Fort Lauderdale.
JetBlue Airways Corp did not have additional
comments beyond its own filing, which focused on the importance
of competition and lower fares.
"There is no possible justification for one legacy carrier
to have 50 percent of available frequencies for use on one
route," JetBlue said. "American thrives, for example, in
offering service in markets where it dominates with high fares
and disappointing service."
Southwest Airlines Co, in turn, argued for
Florida-Cuba service, saying it was the true low-fare leader,
reducing average one-way prices $41.46 when entering legacy
markets, compared with fares falling $28.91 when JetBlue
entered.
And United Continental Holdings Inc, whose
application focused on daily Newark flights, questioned the need
for extensive Florida schedules altogether.
"Why would you disproportionately allocate frequencies to
Florida, when (unlimited charter flights there) can pick up the
slack?" said Steve Morrissey, United's regulatory and policy
vice president, in an interview.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)