By Arshad Mohammed and Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Dec 17 The United States
and Cuba have agreed to restore scheduled commercial airline
service for the first time in more than five decades in a deal
allowing 110 round-trip flights a day between the former Cold
War foes.
Announced a year to the day after the two countries embarked
on a process of normalizing ties, the latest accord will not go
into effect immediately but should eventually increase tourism
and business on the communist-ruled island.
Under the pact, U.S. airlines will be able to sell tickets
on their websites for flights to Cuba but they must first apply
for permission from U.S. regulators to fly specific routes.
Charter flights operated by U.S. carriers already connect the
countries.
The United States and Cuba have agreed to allow 110
round-trip flights on U.S. airlines to Cuba per day, according
to Thomas Engle, deputy assistant secretary for transportation
affairs at the U.S. State Department.
That includes 20 flights to Havana and 10 to each of the
other nine international airports in Cuba, he said, adding that
no date has been set for final signing of the aviation pact but
that nothing was expected to derail it.
There will likely be a 60-to-90 day process during which
U.S.-based air carriers will submit proposed routes, suggesting
scheduled flights would not begin until the first few months of
2016 at the earliest.
The decision to restore ties, made by U.S. President Barack
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro a year ago, in part
reflected Washington's judgment that its policy of isolating
Havana politically, economically and diplomatically had failed.
While U.S. officials still oppose Cuba's lack of political
rights, Obama concluded these goals could be better served
through engagement.
Although the agreement will eventually make it easier to
travel back and forth between the countries, the U.S. ban on
general tourism to the Caribbean island remains in force.
U.S. travelers still must meet at least one of 12 criteria
to visit, such as being Cuban-American or taking part in
educational tours or journalistic activity.
STILL MANY U.S.-CUBAN DIFFERENCES
"We continue to have differences with the Cuban government,
but we raise those issues directly, and we will always stand for
human rights and the universal values that we support around the
globe," Obama said in a written statement.
The United States broke diplomatic relations with Cuba in
1961, two years after Fidel Castro ousted U.S.-backed dictator
Fulgencio Batista in a revolution that steered the island on a
leftist course and made it a close ally of the Soviet Union.
Since last year's detente, the countries have restored
diplomatic ties and reopened their embassies. Obama has also
taken steps to encourage closer business ties with the island.
However, the longstanding U.S. trade embargo on the island
remains in place and Republican-controlled Congress has resisted
Obama's calls to lift it. Cuba's human rights record still draws
criticism from Washington, and Castro's government has made
clear the diplomatic opening does not mean Havana plans to
change its one-party political system.
SURGE IN TOURISM
The large 110 round-trip flights per day quota was
negotiated in anticipation of an end to the tourism ban, and
designed to encourage airlines to lobby Congress for access,
said John Kavulich, president of the nonprofit U.S.-Cuba Trade
and Economic Council, which lobbies for trade between the tow
nations.
"This is as much a political document as it is a
transportation document," he said. "That's by design... Both
countries are recognizing that the numbers need to be high so
there's a heightened interest by the carriers to want the
routes."
Kavulich said that a flood of U.S. visitors might be
"disruptive" to Cuba's one-party political system, but stressed
that the Cuban government needs the revenue.
Cuba's embassy in Washington said in a statement on the
airline deal that the countries reiterated their commitment to
flight security and to protecting civil aviation "from acts of
unlawful interference."
Kavulich said this was likely a reference to the possibility
that people with claims against Cuba might seek to seize Cuban
assets in the United States and he suggested that the United
States might do its best to protect such assets.
Aircraft landing in the United States must meet U.S. safety
standards, so ageing Russian planes in the Cuban fleet will
likely only fly domestically within Cuba.
Under the deal, airlines from both countries will be able to
make commercial agreements such as sharing flight codes and
leasing planes to each other, it said.
New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp, which already
operates charter flights to the island, said in a statement it
plans to apply to schedule service once it has fully reviewed
the terms of the aviation deal.
Other U.S. airlines - American Airlines Group Inc,
Delta Air Lines Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc
- have expressed interest in scheduling flights to Cuba.
Obama's decision to relax travel restrictions to Cuba
earlier this year has led to a boom in U.S. citizens' visits to
Cuba, which are up 71 percent this year, with 138,120 Americans
arriving through November.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana; Editing by
Will Dunham, Frances Kerry and Bill Rigby)