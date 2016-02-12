Feb 12 Top U.S. officials will travel to Havana
on Feb. 16 to sign an aviation pact that restores scheduled
airline service between the United States and Cuba for the first
time in more than 50 years, the U.S. Transportation Department
said on Friday.
The signing brings into effect an arrangement the Cold War
foes agreed upon on Dec. 16. U.S. airlines still
must apply for permission from U.S. regulators to fly specific
routes before they sell tickets to Cuba.
While charter flights already connect the countries, the
accord is expected to increase tourism and business on the
communist-ruled island. Airlines expect a gradual payout from
the arrangement as well.
U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Anthony Foxx and
Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs
Charles Rivkin will participate in the signing, the
Transportation Department said in a news release.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)