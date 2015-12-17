(Recasts with U.S., Cuban officials saying making progress on
deal)
Dec 16 U.S. and Cuban officials said on
Wednesday they had made important headway in a months-long
effort to restore scheduled flight service between the countries
after half a century of confrontation.
An agreement would pave the way for U.S. airlines to
schedule flights to Cuba that travelers could book directly from
their websites, which could boost tourism and business on the
Communist-ruled island.
A formal deal has yet to be reached, the officials said. The
Associated Press, citing unnamed officials, reported earlier on
Wednesday that the United States and Cuba had reached "an
understanding" on restoring commercial airline flights.
The negotiations come on the eve of the anniversary of the
Cold War foes' decision to normalize relations, which led to
prisoner exchanges and the opening of embassies in Washington
and Havana.
Josefina Vidal, director of U.S. affairs at the Cuban
Foreign Ministry, said the countries "obtained important
advances in the negotiation" and that "soon we will be able to
make an announcement."
A U.S. State Department official said the two countries were
making progress but still negotiating.
Delegations from the countries convened on Monday in
Washington for the latest round of talks on aviation, following
negotiations in March and September.
Scheduled commercial flight service has been suspended for
decades as a result of Cold War animosity, although charter
flights have connected the countries in the interim.
U.S. President Barack Obama has relaxed travel restrictions
since last year's detente. That has led to a boom in U.S.
citizens' visits to Cuba, which are up 71 percent this year,
with 138,120 Americans arriving over the first 11 months.
General U.S. tourism to the island remains banned by the
U.S. trade embargo of Cuba.
The market would grow further if the U.S. Congress were to
lift either the tourism ban or the embargo.
Major U.S. airlines including JetBlue Airways Corp,
American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc have all expressed
interest in scheduled service to Cuba.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh, Jeffrey Dastin, Arshad Mohammed and
Daniel Trotta; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)