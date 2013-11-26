MIAMI Nov 26 Cuba is shutting down nearly all
of its consular services in the United States "until further
notice" after it said it was unable to find a bank willing to
handle its business, the government announced on Tuesday,
blaming the situation on the longstanding U.S. economic embargo.
The decision threatens to disrupt a recent surge in travel
between the United States and Cuba on the eve of the upcoming
busy holiday season.
The Cuban Interests Section, Havana's diplomatic mission in
Washington, said in a news release that it was informed in July
by M&T Bank, which had been providing banking services
to Cuba, that it would no longer be able to provide banking
services to foreign missions.
Officials at M&T Bank did not immediately respond to phone
calls seeking comment.
"Due to the restrictions still in force, derived from the
U.S. policy of economic, commercial and financial blockade
against Cuba, and despite the numerous efforts made with the
Department of State and several banks, it has been impossible
for the Cuban Interests Section to find a U.S. or international
bank with branches in the U.S. to operate the bank accounts of
the Cuban diplomatic missions," the Cuban Interests Section in
Washington said in Tuesday's news release.
It added that the loss of banking services would "seriously
affect the normal performance" of the Cuban Interests Section in
Washington, as well as its mission to the United Nations.
As a result, consular services would immediately be
interrupted "until further notice."
"Consular services will only be provided for humanitarian
cases and other of specific nature," it said.
Cuba said it "particularly regrets the effects this may have
on Cuban and U.S. citizens ... with the negative impact on
family visits, academic, cultural, educational, scientific,
sports and other kind of exchange between Cuba and the United
States."
While the Cuban government does not publish statistics on
the number of Cuban Americans visiting the country each year,
tourism industry sources and U.S. charter companies and travel
agencies place the figure at around 350,000, all of whom must
seek entry visas. Cuban emigres who lack U.S. citizenship must
keep their Cuban passports up to date through the Cuban
Interests Section in Washington and pay a renewal fee every two
years of $200.
Cuban Americans usually stay with family and friends when
visiting home. Nevertheless, they spend hundreds of millions of
dollars annually renting cars, treating their families and
friends to meals at restaurants and purchasing goods at state
stores, creating revenue badly needed by the cash-strapped Cuban
government.
Cuba said the United States was required under the
diplomatic treaties to ensure "full facilities for the
performance of the functions" of its diplomatic missions and
consular offices in the United States.
The Obama administration did not immediately comment on the
announcement.