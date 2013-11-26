MIAMI Nov 26 Cuba is shutting down nearly all of its consular services in the United States "until further notice" after it said it was unable to find a bank willing to handle its business, the government announced on Tuesday, blaming the situation on the longstanding U.S. economic embargo.

The decision threatens to disrupt a recent surge in travel between the United States and Cuba on the eve of the upcoming busy holiday season.

The Cuban Interests Section, Havana's diplomatic mission in Washington, said in a news release that it was informed in July by M&T Bank, which had been providing banking services to Cuba, that it would no longer be able to provide banking services to foreign missions.

Officials at M&T Bank did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

"Due to the restrictions still in force, derived from the U.S. policy of economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, and despite the numerous efforts made with the Department of State and several banks, it has been impossible for the Cuban Interests Section to find a U.S. or international bank with branches in the U.S. to operate the bank accounts of the Cuban diplomatic missions," the Cuban Interests Section in Washington said in Tuesday's news release.

It added that the loss of banking services would "seriously affect the normal performance" of the Cuban Interests Section in Washington, as well as its mission to the United Nations.

As a result, consular services would immediately be interrupted "until further notice."

"Consular services will only be provided for humanitarian cases and other of specific nature," it said.

Cuba said it "particularly regrets the effects this may have on Cuban and U.S. citizens ... with the negative impact on family visits, academic, cultural, educational, scientific, sports and other kind of exchange between Cuba and the United States."

While the Cuban government does not publish statistics on the number of Cuban Americans visiting the country each year, tourism industry sources and U.S. charter companies and travel agencies place the figure at around 350,000, all of whom must seek entry visas. Cuban emigres who lack U.S. citizenship must keep their Cuban passports up to date through the Cuban Interests Section in Washington and pay a renewal fee every two years of $200.

Cuban Americans usually stay with family and friends when visiting home. Nevertheless, they spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually renting cars, treating their families and friends to meals at restaurants and purchasing goods at state stores, creating revenue badly needed by the cash-strapped Cuban government.

Cuba said the United States was required under the diplomatic treaties to ensure "full facilities for the performance of the functions" of its diplomatic missions and consular offices in the United States.

The Obama administration did not immediately comment on the announcement.