By David Adams
MIAMI Nov 26 Cuba is shutting down nearly all
of its consular services in the United States until further
notice after it said no bank would handle its business, the
government announced on Tuesday, blaming the situation on the
longstanding U.S. economic embargo.
The decision threatens to disrupt a recent surge in travel
between the United States and Cuba on the eve of the busy
holiday season, as well as the Obama administration's
"people-to-people" policy of increased contact with Cuba.
The Cuban Interests Section, Havana's diplomatic mission in
Washington, said in a news release that it was informed in July
by its bank, M&T Bank, that it would no longer provide
banking services to foreign missions.
Officials at Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank did not
respond to phone calls seeking comment.
The Obama administration tried to convince M&T to keep the
account active, according to a U.S. official.
"The Department of State has been actively working with (the
Cuban Interests Section) to identify a new bank to provide
services to the Cuban missions," a spokeswoman for the
department said.
The administration does not believe the decision was
politically motivated and was brought on by the complicated
nature of Cuba's banking needs and currency convertibility
issues that did not make it commercially viable for M&T to keep
the accounts open.
M&T has apparently divested all of its diplomatic accounts
in recent years and this was the last remaining one.
In Tuesday's press release, Cuba blamed the five-decade-old
U.S. embargo that limits financial transactions with the island,
saying it had been unable to find another bank willing to
operate its U.S. accounts.
The decision came as a shock to travel companies offering
services to Cuba. They said it would affect many travelers, both
Cuban and American, who need documents approved by Cuban
consular officials prior to departure.
Christmas period flights were sold out between Dec. 20 and
Dec. 31 and those passengers would not be affected as they
already have travel documents, said Tessie Aral, president of
Miami-based ABC Charters, one of several companies offering
charter flights to various cities in Cuba.
But other travelers who do not have up-to-date Cuban
passports and need a visa to travel "would have a problem," she
said.
IMPACT ON 'PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE' PROGRAMS
Cuba said the loss of banking services meant consular
services would only be available for humanitarian and special
cases "until further notice."
Cuba said it "particularly regrets the effects this may have
on Cuban and U.S. citizens ... with the negative impact on
family visits, academic, cultural, educational, scientific,
sports and other kind of exchange between Cuba and the United
States."
Cuban American critics of Cuba's communist government
accused it of seeking to use the banking issue to pressure the
Obama administration to relax U.S. sanctions against the island.
"The Obama administration has already weakened many
sanctions and it should not fall for this blatant emotional
blackmail," said U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a
Republican from Miami.
On the other hand, the decision is potentially a big blow to
Cuba's tourism industry, one of the mainstays of the island's
cash-strapped economy.
Around 350,000 Cuban Americans visit relatives in Cuba each
year according to travel industry estimates. Many of them must
seek entry visas if they do not have a valid Cuban passport.
Cuban emigres who lack U.S. citizenship must keep their
Cuban passports up to date through the Cuban Interests Section
in Washington.
Close to 100,000 Americans also visited Cuba in 2012,
according to the Cuban government, under the Obama
administration's people-to-people policy of cultural and
academic exchanges, providing much needed revenues to the hotel
and restaurant industries.
Cuba said the United States was required under the
diplomatic treaties to ensure "full facilities for the
performance of the functions" of its diplomatic missions and
consular offices in the United States.
The U.S. does facilitate connections but has no ability to
compel private banks to provide services, according to a senior
U.S. official.
