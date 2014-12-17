WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner sharply criticized President Barack Obama's policy change toward Cuba, calling it "another in a long line of mindless concessions" to a brutal dictatorship.

"Relations with the Castro regime should not be revisited, let alone normalized, until the Cuban people enjoy freedom - and not one second sooner," Boehner said in a statement. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)