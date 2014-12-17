WASHINGTON Dec 17 Former Florida Governor and potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said on Wednesday he opposes U.S. President Barack Obama's move to normalize relations with Cuba, according to a media report.

USA Today reported Bush, who announced his decision to explore a possible run for the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, opposed negotiating with the communist-led island nation.

"I don't think we should be negotiating with a repressive regime to make changes in our relationship," he told an event in Florida, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)