NEW YORK Dec 17 A tiny mutual fund based in
Miami, a clutch of cruise line operators and a Canadian natural
resources company rank among the early winners in the Obama
administration's surprise move on Wednesday to thaw relations
with Cuba.
After more than five decades of frosty relations and
U.S.-imposed economic embargoes, President Barack Obama unveiled
plans to relax some aspects of commerce and transportation
between the two countries. An outright end to the longstanding
trade embargo, however, is not in the cards for now.
While the Cuban economy is small, with gross domestic
product of roughly $70 billion, according to the World Bank,
comparable to that of Hawaii, investors nevertheless scrambled
to capitalize on the new dynamic between Washington and Havana.
In particular, they quickly zeroed in on one fund: the
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.
Shares of the $34 million closed-end fund, which trades on
Nasdaq under the ticker "CUBA," soared by as much as 47 percent
to a seven-year high after reports of the breakthrough early on
Wednesday. By the close of trading it had gained 28.9 percent on
the day.
Its holdings include around 60 securities that fund manager
Thomas Herzfeld believes would benefit from an eventual end to
the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba.
Volume topped 24 million shares, by far a record amount of
trading for the fund and the day's total by early afternoon was
the equivalent of nearly 50 percent of the cumulative volume the
fund has experienced since its listing in 1994.
That excessive demand pushed the fund's price to gain far
more than most of the stocks it holds. That is because, unlike
open-ended funds, closed-end funds have a fixed number of
shares. As a result, their value reflects both the underlying
assets as well as the supply-and-demand dynamics of the fund
shares themselves, leading some funds to trade at a discount to
their underlying assets and others that are in high demand to
trade at a premium.
BEATING THE MARKET
Still, several of Herzfeld's holdings were outperforming the
wider market on Wednesday.
Its largest stake is Panamanian airline Copa Holdings SA,
accounting for around 8.5 percent of fund assets. Shares of the
airline, which flies into Havana from its Bogota hub in Colombia
were up 5.4 percent.
By comparison, the broad S&P 500 index was up just
over 1 percent.
MasTec Inc., a U.S.-based construction services
company, is the No. 2 holding accounting for 6.3 percent of fund
assets and was up 7.3 percent.
The fund also holds shares of several cruise line operators
that could benefit from increased tourism, and all saw big gains
on the day. Royal Caribbean rose 6.6 percent to a
record, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings gained 4.6
percent to end just shy of a record high and Carnival Corp
gained 3.5 percent to finish the day at its highest
since early 2011.
Other top fund holdings include Latin American soft drink
distributor Cola-Cola Femsa, up 2.4 percent; shipping
and agribusiness concern Seaboard Corp, up 3.2 percent;
and U.S. home builder Lennar Corp, up 4.3 percent.
U.S. agricultural exporters stand to benefit as more
traditional trade financing is being made available to customers
in Cuba, who have previously had to pay cash in advance, said
Jorge Dominguez, a professor at Harvard University.
Providers of telecommunication services and building
materials for residential construction also will be allowed to
sell into the country.
"A company that would export building materials for private
residential construction would be a winner," Dominguez said.
Aside from the holdings of the fund, another big gainer was
Sherritt International Corp, a Toronto-based natural
resources company that derives nearly three-quarters of its
revenue from operations in Cuba. Its shares rose 26 percent in
trading in Canada.
Sherritt is the largest independent energy company in Cuba
and operates the Moa nickel mine in the eastern part of the
Caribbean island state of 11.3 million people.
