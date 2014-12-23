By Marc Frank and David Adams
| HAVANA/MIAMI
HAVANA/MIAMI Dec 22 International rivals have a
clear head start in Cuba but U.S. companies could catch up
quickly if the economic embargo that has kept them away is
dismantled in a new era of cooperation between Washington and
Havana.
Cuba's inhospitable regulatory environment under communist
rule has made doing business difficult and costly for foreign
businesses, limiting investment.
The domestic economy is also small with low salaries
severely limiting retail businesses and inefficient state-run
companies a drag on productivity and growth.
Nevertheless, hotel companies such as Spain's Melia Hotels
International and France's Accor, Canadian
miner Sherritt International Corp, Britain's Imperial
Tobacco and French beverage giant Pernod Ricard
have survived and profited.
"We've found it to be quite a stable and good place to do
business and have had a lot of success there," said David Pathe,
the chief executive at Sherritt, which has been in Cuba for 20
years and has joint ventures with the government in nickel, oil,
gas production and electricity generation.
He, like others, declined to comment on the problems facing
investors, saying only that "there's always been some noise
around Cuba because of the U.S.-Cuban relationship."
Experts say the restoration of diplomatic relations with the
United States and a gradual dismantling of the U.S. economic
embargo could open opportunities in areas from financial
services and telecommunications to agriculture and oil.
"The interest is pretty widespread, pretty much every
multinational," said Jodi Bond, vice-president for the Americas
at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, whose top executives made an
exploratory trip to Cuba in May, their first in 15 years.
A foreign investment law passed earlier this year lowers
taxes and promises an improved regulatory system, leading some
potential investors to propose new projects to the Cubans.
When Obama announced the dramatic policy shift last week,
U.S. corporations were quick to respond. Within minutes, the
phones started ringing at Miami law firms from clients seeking
guidance on business opportunities.
"We had 10 very significant clients ... Fortune 50 entities,
call since Wednesday to start a Cuba conversation at a much more
detailed and profound level," said Pedro Freyre, the head of the
Cuba practice at Akerman, a large Miami-based law firm.
Those clients work in telecoms, construction, food, light
manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, and all asked about the
legal implications of Obama's move, potential resistance in the
U.S. Congress - and in Cuba - and logistical challenges.
"They want to know can foreigners own land in Cuba, how do
you get landing rights, how do you get docking rights, what is
the power and water supply like, what are the work force rules?"
Freyre said. "Companies want to know what are the rules of the
game? It's more strategic thinking than specific proposals."
There could be plenty of opportunities for U.S. firms if
Cuba's government is ready to open up the economy. The pace of
change, however, is unclear.
President Raul Castro is already implementing market-style
economic reforms but is moving gradually and warns that Cuba
will stick to its socialist principles.
INTERNET, OIL, INFRASTRUCTURE
As part of the talks between Havana and Washington, Obama
said Cuba decided to give its citizens more access to the
Internet. Its government has been reluctant to expand access in
the past and it is not clear how much it is prepared to do now,
but there is clearly a potential market.
Cuba has one of the lowest Internet penetration rates in the
world, barely 5 percent, and highly restricted broadband
Internet access and WiFi.
"With all of the pent up demand in Cuba, I think companies
would line up around the block to get in to provide service in
Cuba," said Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis at Dyn
Research in New Hampshire who monitors Cuba.
"Mobile operators with experience fielding a network in the
developing world would be a good fit. They will bring the
equipment they need."
There might also be opportunities in Cuba's 74,000 square
mile Exclusive Economic Zone that runs along its northwestern
coast and then outward to within 45 miles of Florida.
Both the United States and Cuba agree there is plenty of oil
below the zone's deep waters, yet just six of 59 blocks are
leased because other foreign companies decided before the recent
slide in oil prices that the embargo made exploration too
costly.
Two international construction companies are already active
in Cuba - French firm Bouygues builds hotels and
Brazil's Odebrecht is working on ports and
modernizing airports.
But Cuba plans over the next 10 years to build many more
hotels, condominium complexes, more than a dozen joint venture
golf courses and amusement parks as well as upgrade its ports,
rails, roads and bridges. All of those are possible business
opportunities for U.S. companies.
An end to sanctions would help ease Cuba's strained public
finances, for example by cutting shipping costs as it purchases
goods closer to home, opening up a possibility that it join the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and sending millions
of U.S. tourists to its shores.
The U.S. tourism industry, from travel agencies and
transportation to cruise lines and hotels, has much to gain if
travel restrictions are lifted.
Spanish, Canadian and other hotel chains are already well
placed along beaches and in colonial cities but there is still
plenty of beach front and prime real estate available, most
hotel ventures are run under short-term management deals and
Cuban law allows U.S. firms to buy out foreign owners.
Cuba is only now opening its agriculture, including sugar
and livestock, to foreign investment, where there are currently
only a few minor ventures.
Plunged into crisis by the collapse of the Soviet Union,
Cuba signed deals in the 1990s giving exclusive distribution
rights for its famed cigars and rum to Imperial Tobacco and
Pernod Ricard, but it recently said there would be no more
exclusive agreements and that current ones expire in the next
few years.
A look at what happened in 2000 when the U.S. allowed
agricultural sales to Cuba for cash says much about future
export potential.
Within three years, sales reached $800 million a year at the
expense of Canadian and European companies and the United States
ranked fifth among Cuba's trading partners although sales have
since declined to $400 million a year because Cuba prefers to
buy on credit.
(Reporting by Marc Frank in Havana and David Adams in Miami;
Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Narottam Medhora in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kieran Murray)