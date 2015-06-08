By Daniel Trotta and Marc Frank
| HAVANA, June 8
HAVANA, June 8 Communist Cuba's newfound
interest in foreign capital has its limits, as Philippe Pouletty
found out.
A French doctor, venture capitalist and founder of biotech
company Abivax, Pouletty is working with Cuba's Center for
Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology to develop a therapeutic
vaccine to treat chronic Hepatitis B that could be on the Asian
market in two years and in Europe after that.
But when he pitched the idea of floating a company on the
pan-European stock market Euronext with the Cuban state as a
shareholder, that was clearly too much, too soon.
"I told him in a half serious, half joking mode, that I had
a capitalist proposal," Pouletty said of his conversation with
Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro's eldest son, Fidel
Castro Diaz-Balart, a science advisor to the government.
"His response after more than 30 seconds was 'That's indeed
very intriguing, but if you want us to reach an agreement
quickly, that's not the fastest route. It's a few years too
soon.'"
Instead, Abivax agreed to buy vaccines at a predetermined
price and pay royalties to Cuba when the product is on the
market.
Pouletty's story offers a peek into the mindset of Cuba Inc.
Convinced their country needs capital, Cuba's leaders are
welcoming businesses under a foreign investment law passed a
year ago, but they want tight control over the pace of change.
U.S. business interest in Cuba has exploded since December,
when President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro
announced they would restore diplomatic relations after decades
of hostility.
"In the morning on Dec. 17, Cuba was still a word spoken in
U.S. business circles with hushed tones. By the afternoon, half
of corporate America was rambling around forming a Cuba team,"
said Mark Entwistle, a former Canadian ambassador to Cuba and
now a partner at Toronto-based merchant bank Acasta Capital who
advises companies interested in Cuba.
Among those joining a recent New York state delegation to
Cuba were executives from JetBlue Airways Corp, Pfizer
Inc and MasterCard Inc.
Most U.S. companies are still blocked by the 53-year-old
trade embargo, although Obama has relaxed it for some imports,
travel and telecommunications. That has allowed for minor deals
such as Netflix streaming movies in Cuba and Airbnb
listing Cuban rental properties online.
If Obama can convince Congress to end the embargo, U.S.
firms would be free to do business here, though they would still
face major obstacles, including a multi-layered bureaucracy, an
unpredictable legal system and highly regimented labor market.
Many foreign companies have thrived over the years. They run
hotels, build ships, refine oil and pack meat. Some have a share
in bottled water, beer, soda, rum and cigar businesses.
Canada's Sherritt International is perhaps the most
vested. It has been here since 1992 and generated 73 percent of
its C$1.136 billion revenues in 2014 from Cuba-related
businesses.
Sherritt mines nickel in Cuba and refines it in Canada in a
50-50 joint venture with Cuba's government. It also produces
20,000 barrels per day of oil that it sells to Cuba and has a
one-third interest in an electricity joint venture.
Even in a business subject to price swings, Sherritt says it
has always made a profit or at least broken even with Cuban
nickel.
"We would tell others that Cuba's a great place to do
business," said Sean McCaughan, vice-president for investor
relations, even though the embargo means top Sherritt executives
are banned from setting foot in the United States and the
company is cut off from U.S. capital markets or shipping through
U.S. territory.
Other companies have failed miserably in Cuba and were
forced to leave or had their executives imprisoned and their
assets confiscated. Petty bribery can land people in jail.
And at least one billionaire real estate mogul came away
from a recent trip to Cuba unimpressed.
"I didn't find there were lot of great opportunities. It was
like going back in time," Stephen Ross, chairman and founder of
The Related Companies, told CNBC television. "You need a
government that really wants change, that really wants business,
and really wants to see growth, and you don't really have any of
that feeling at all."
LISTEN AND ADAPT
Those who have been successful have simple advice: be
flexible and listen to Cuban officials, because they will tell
you exactly what they want.
"There are foreigners who come here with an attitude of
superiority. In other words, 'We're going to show the Cubans.'
In general, those are the ones who fail spectacularly," said
Alexandre Carpenter, co-president of cigarette-maker Brascuba, a
joint venture between Cuba and the Brazilian subsidiary of
British American Tobacco.
There is no escaping the state's central planning. Foreign
firms in joint ventures must order raw materials a year ahead of
time. Property is leased from the state, it is not up for sale.
Cuba regularly draws up a portfolio of projects it wants
foreigners to help with. The latest one, issued in November,
outlines 246, most of them joint ventures, that need investments
totaling $8.7 billion.
In one of the most attractive sectors, tourism, the
portfolio lists five hotel construction projects; two golf
resort developments; and contracts to manage 33 existing hotels.
But the government rarely tries to force its Marxist
ideology on foreign partners as long as Cubans do not get rich.
"To the contrary. They demand that the business grow and
generate more profits every year," Carpenter said.
One of the largest foreign firms in Cuba is Brazil's
Odebrecht, which built a $900 million port at Mariel,
the centerpiece of an economic development zone designed to
attract capitalist ventures with a more liberal import-export
regime.
Odebrecht wants to build a plastics factory there and it
also has deals to expand Havana's international airport, operate
a sugar refinery, and build two hotels.
Mauro Hueb, head of Odebrecht's operations here, says the
advantages of operating in Cuba include an educated, low-cost
workforce and low logistical costs, and that to take advantage a
company needs to learn and respect local customs.
"You have to have the capacity to adapt," said Hueb. "Here
in Cuba, we consider ourselves a Cuban company."
Other successful ventures, some with U.S. stockholders,
include Sherritt and French builder Bouygues. Swiss
conglomerate Nestle has a bottled water and soft
drinks business. Spanish hoteliers Melia Hotels International
, Iberostar and NH have established footholds
in tourism and global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev
brews Cuban suds.
SOVIET COLLAPSE
Cuba's communist government first opened to international
firms in the 1990s amid economic crisis caused by the collapse
of the Soviet Union, its main ally and benefactor.
Results have been mixed. Cuba says around 60 percent of
foreign investment projects begun since the 1990s have had to
close. Sometimes it kicks foreign partners out, saying they
failed to live up to their side of the deal. Sometimes the
companies leave on their own.
The corporate landscape is still sparse, with only around
100 direct investment projects and a similar number of deals in
which foreigners manage a Cuban company without an equity stake.
While U.S. firms hope the normalization of relations and
economic reforms under way in Cuba will improve the investment
climate, experts say change will be gradual.
For years, foreigners' biggest complaints have been the lack
of control over labor, the uncertain legal environment, and the
multiple layers of bureaucracy to get a project approved.
"Forget owning a piece of the rock. The most you can hope
for is a 50-50 venture with a state-run partner," a European
economic attaché said. "And that will be the exception. The rule
remains a minority interest."
British-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever
became the first major corporation to enter Cuba after the fall
of Soviet communism.
Desperate for hard currency and consumer products, Cuba
agreed to a 50-50 venture on a factory complex but when the
15-year deal came up for renewal it insisted on majority
ownership. Unilever left the country although it is now in
discussions on returning, several sources familiar with the
talks said.
When business goes wrong, it can be dire.
An extreme example is that of Canadian businessman Cy
Tokmakjian, who served three years in jail for bribery and other
charges before being freed in February.
Tokmakjian had done business in Cuba for 20 years, then
suddenly was arrested in 2011 and his company shuttered as
prosecutors accused him of wooing officials and their families
with gifts. His company called it a "travesty of justice".
Stephen Purvis, the former development director of British
investment fund Coral Capital who built hotels and planned a
golf course in Cuba, was arrested in 2011 in a crackdown on
corruption.
Purvis said he was falsely accused by a rival, interrogated
for five days, and denied a lawyer for a month. He was
eventually deported after being convicted on a minor charge.
"There is a virtual 100 percent conviction rate," Purvis
said. "Once detained you will be charged and found guilty. It's
just a question of what for."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Marc Frank; Editing by Kieran
Murray)