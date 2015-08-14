MIAMI Aug 14 Cuban chef Michael Alejandro Calvo
Oviedo was trained in France and knows how to cook, but the
Miami kitchens where he has spent the last few days working
have made his eyes pop.
"You go to the supermarket in Cuba and there's only fish, so
that's what you cook," said the 37-year-old chef of Havana's
Atelier restaurant. "Here you have everything."
Calvo is one of four chefs from private restaurants in Cuba
who were invited to spend a week in Miami honing their business
acumen and blending culinary cultures as relations between the
two countries slowly warm.
Private restaurants, known as "paladares," cropped up in
people's homes during Cuba's economic crisis in the 1990s. They
have gained official approval as the Communist government takes
cautious steps to reduce the role of the state in the economy.
"The idea here is that we're exposing people to the
realities of what these people face in Cuba, but at the same
time giving them an opportunity to learn and showcase their
cooking," said Tomas Bilbao, executive director of the Cuba
Study Group.
The group, which favors the warming of ties between the
United States and Cuba, organized the trip with $50,000 from the
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the help of some of
Miami's top chefs.
Following a historic agreement last December, the two
countries last month restored diplomatic relations after 54
years. The U.S. flag was ceremoniously raised again at the
embassy in Havana on Friday.
Miami is home to a large Cuban exile population which is
divided about president Barack Obama's policy of engagement with
the island, with older Cuban-Americans still bitter over the
1959 Revolution led by Fidel Castro.
Calvo, whose cooking blends French and Caribbean styles, has
the kitchen skills to run a restaurant, but says he lacks the
financial know-how to thrive as Cuba opens up its economy to
private enterprise.
"I need to learn how to do the accounting, how to drive
costs down," he said.
He studied cooking at France's legendary Institut Paul
Bocuse on the outskirts of Lyon. Back in Havana, that experience
translated into plates like a spin on France's duck a l'orange
featuring sour orange, minty hierbabuena, and mildly spicy
Caribbean peppers.
He hopes the experience will put him in a good position if
Cuba's controls over private businesses loosen further.
"We need it to be easier for the private sector in Cuba
sustain itself long term," he said.
